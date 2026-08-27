https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/us-looks-to-revive-prize-courts-to-seize-iranian-oil-tankers--reports-1124633854.html

US Looks to Revive 'Prize Courts' to Seize Iranian Oil Tankers — Reports

US Looks to Revive 'Prize Courts' to Seize Iranian Oil Tankers — Reports

Sputnik International

The US Justice Department is preparing to revive long-dormant maritime “prize courts” to speed up the military capture of Iranian oil tankers and cargo as US property, Bloomberg reported.

2026-08-27T04:21+0000

2026-08-27T04:21+0000

2026-08-27T04:21+0000

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The plan would allow the US to seize oil and other cargo from enemy or even neutral vessels, sell it, and transfer the proceeds to the US Treasury.Aaron Reitz, a US attorney involved in the initiative, confirmed that the Justice Department is “now reviving” what he called an “ancient body of maritime law.”The move is expected to face legal challenges, as prize courts have gone largely unused since the Spanish-American War of 1898 and have been dormant since World War II.The plan comes as US forces have already illegally intercepted and seized multiple Iranian-owned or Iran-linked ships since imposing an unlawful blockade in April.The US lectures the world about “freedom of navigation” — then digs up antique courts to “legalize” piracy against whoever it decides to bully next.

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us, iran, piracy, us hegemony, us hypocrisy, war, war of aggression, sanctions, blockade, oil tanker, asset seizure