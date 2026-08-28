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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/finland-gives-ukraine-25-satellite-recon-images-per-day--expert-1124640118.html
Finland Gives Ukraine 25 Satellite Recon Images per Day — Expert
Finland Gives Ukraine 25 Satellite Recon Images per Day — Expert
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"It [Finland] provides Ukraine with intelligence information, including data obtained by Finnish satellites… Everyone thinks that it is mainly the American constellation working for Ukraine's army, but that is far from the case," Russian Academy of Sciences analyst Nikolai Plotnikov tells Sputnik.
2026-08-28T10:40+0000
2026-08-28T10:40+0000
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Finnish instructors also train Ukrainian soldiers, while Finnish citizens participate in combat operations against Russia, he adds.In the financial sphere, Finland has given Ukraine over $5 billion since 2022, with $3.85 billion being for military purposes alone, the expert notes, adding the country also supplies Ukraine with arms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/russias-zakharova-accuses-finland-of-international-terrorism-complicity-1124621336.html
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Finland Gives Ukraine 25 Satellite Recon Images per Day — Expert

10:40 GMT 28.08.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiA Finnish soldier participates in the amphibious operations as part of NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 in Ustka, Poland, on June 17, 2015.
A Finnish soldier participates in the amphibious operations as part of NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 in Ustka, Poland, on June 17, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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"It [Finland] provides Ukraine with intelligence information, including data obtained by Finnish satellites… Everyone thinks that it is mainly the American constellation working for Ukraine's army, but that is far from the case," Russian Academy of Sciences analyst Nikolai Plotnikov tells Sputnik.
Finnish instructors also train Ukrainian soldiers, while Finnish citizens participate in combat operations against Russia, he adds.
In the financial sphere, Finland has given Ukraine over $5 billion since 2022, with $3.85 billion being for military purposes alone, the expert notes, adding the country also supplies Ukraine with arms.
"Finland, under its current president, that vicious Russophobe [Alexander] Stubb, is pursuing an openly anti-Russian policy," Plotnikov concludes.
Russian-Finnish border at the Nuijamaa crossing - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2026
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Russia's Zakharova Accuses Finland of Complicity in International Terrorism
24 August, 07:17 GMT
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