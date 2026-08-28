https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/finland-gives-ukraine-25-satellite-recon-images-per-day--expert-1124640118.html

Finland Gives Ukraine 25 Satellite Recon Images per Day — Expert

Finland Gives Ukraine 25 Satellite Recon Images per Day — Expert

Sputnik International

"It [Finland] provides Ukraine with intelligence information, including data obtained by Finnish satellites… Everyone thinks that it is mainly the American constellation working for Ukraine's army, but that is far from the case," Russian Academy of Sciences analyst Nikolai Plotnikov tells Sputnik.

2026-08-28T10:40+0000

2026-08-28T10:40+0000

2026-08-28T10:40+0000

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Finnish instructors also train Ukrainian soldiers, while Finnish citizens participate in combat operations against Russia, he adds.In the financial sphere, Finland has given Ukraine over $5 billion since 2022, with $3.85 billion being for military purposes alone, the expert notes, adding the country also supplies Ukraine with arms.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/russias-zakharova-accuses-finland-of-international-terrorism-complicity-1124621336.html

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