https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/idf-says-eliminated-commander-of-hamas-military-wings-anti-tank-unit-1124638687.html

IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hamas' Military Wing's Anti-Tank Unit

IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hamas' Military Wing's Anti-Tank Unit

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had eliminated an anti-tank unit commander from Palestinian movement Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip.

2026-08-28T03:41+0000

2026-08-28T03:41+0000

2026-08-28T04:31+0000

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"Earlier today, the IDF struck in the Al-Shati area in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Bilal Ibrahim Saleh Raqi‘i, a commander in Hamas’ military wing's anti-tank array," the IDF wrote on Telegram. An operative in Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade, Azzam Rifaat Abd Abadala, was also eliminated in strikes on southern Gaza, the IDF added. Prior to the strikes, Israeli troops took measures to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of high precision munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF also said.

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gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf), hamas, middle east