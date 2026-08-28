https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/idf-says-eliminated-commander-of-hamas-military-wings-anti-tank-unit-1124638687.html
IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hamas' Military Wing's Anti-Tank Unit
IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hamas' Military Wing's Anti-Tank Unit
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had eliminated an anti-tank unit commander from Palestinian movement Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip.
2026-08-28T03:41+0000
2026-08-28T03:41+0000
2026-08-28T04:31+0000
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"Earlier today, the IDF struck in the Al-Shati area in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Bilal Ibrahim Saleh Raqi‘i, a commander in Hamas’ military wing's anti-tank array," the IDF wrote on Telegram. An operative in Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade, Azzam Rifaat Abd Abadala, was also eliminated in strikes on southern Gaza, the IDF added. Prior to the strikes, Israeli troops took measures to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of high precision munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF also said.
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gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf), hamas, middle east
gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf), hamas, middle east
IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hamas' Military Wing's Anti-Tank Unit
03:41 GMT 28.08.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 28.08.2026)
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had eliminated an anti-tank unit commander from Palestinian movement Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip.
"Earlier today, the IDF struck in the Al-Shati area in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Bilal Ibrahim Saleh Raqi‘i, a commander in Hamas’ military wing's anti-tank array," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
An operative in Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade, Azzam Rifaat Abd Abadala, was also eliminated in strikes on southern Gaza, the IDF added.
Prior to the strikes, Israeli troops took measures to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of high precision munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF also said.