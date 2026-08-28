https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/pentagon-says-there-are-50000-us-troops-in-middle-east-1124638941.html

Pentagon Says There Are 50,000 US Troops in Middle East

Pentagon Says There Are 50,000 US Troops in Middle East

Sputnik International

US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said 50,000 troops are participating in US operations in the Middle East.

2026-08-28T03:54+0000

2026-08-28T03:54+0000

2026-08-28T04:33+0000

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strait of hormuz

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"Many of our 50,000 US troops operating across the region are doing outstanding work executing the naval blockade against Iran while maintaining commercial traffic flow through the Strait of Hormuz," Cooper said.He also claimed the US military has cleared Iranian sea mines from Hormuz's international shipping lanes and escorted nearly 1,500 commercial vessels carrying 750 million barrels of crude oil."Internationally recognized transit routes are free of Iranian sea mines," he stated.The United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, exchanged strikes again.

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iran, strait of hormuz, pentagon, us central command (centcom), us troops