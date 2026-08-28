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Pentagon Says There Are 50,000 US Troops in Middle East
Pentagon Says There Are 50,000 US Troops in Middle East
Sputnik International
US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said 50,000 troops are participating in US operations in the Middle East.
2026-08-28T03:54+0000
2026-08-28T04:33+0000
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"Many of our 50,000 US troops operating across the region are doing outstanding work executing the naval blockade against Iran while maintaining commercial traffic flow through the Strait of Hormuz," Cooper said.He also claimed the US military has cleared Iranian sea mines from Hormuz's international shipping lanes and escorted nearly 1,500 commercial vessels carrying 750 million barrels of crude oil."Internationally recognized transit routes are free of Iranian sea mines," he stated.The United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, exchanged strikes again.
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Pentagon Says There Are 50,000 US Troops in Middle East

03:54 GMT 28.08.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 28.08.2026)
© Photo : CENTCOMThe US' Operation Epic Fury. File photo
The US' Operation Epic Fury. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
© Photo : CENTCOM
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US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said 50,000 troops are participating in US operations in the Middle East.
"Many of our 50,000 US troops operating across the region are doing outstanding work executing the naval blockade against Iran while maintaining commercial traffic flow through the Strait of Hormuz," Cooper said.
He also claimed the US military has cleared Iranian sea mines from Hormuz's international shipping lanes and escorted nearly 1,500 commercial vessels carrying 750 million barrels of crude oil.
"Internationally recognized transit routes are free of Iranian sea mines," he stated.
The United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, exchanged strikes again.
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