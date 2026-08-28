https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/russia-successfully-launches-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-1124640846.html

Russia Successfully Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Russia Successfully Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Sputnik International

Russian forces conducted a training and combat launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, with training warheads hitting the designated area at the Kura test range in Kamchatka, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-08-28T13:43+0000

2026-08-28T13:43+0000

2026-08-28T13:47+0000

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"At the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, a training and combat launch of a solid-fuel mobile intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out," the ministry said in a statement. All assigned tasks were completed in full, the ministry said, adding that the Strategic Missile Forces then practiced redeploying the launch battery of a road-mobile missile system to a remote area. The purpose of the launch was to confirm the tactical, technical and flight characteristics of the missile system, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-s-500-prometey-the-death-knell-for-british-and-french-nuclear-icbms-1123696827.html

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