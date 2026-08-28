https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/trump-signs-executive-order-renaming-lake-ontario-to-lake-america-1124638795.html

Trump Signs Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Trump Signs Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario shared by the United States and Canada to "Lake America."

2026-08-28T03:17+0000

2026-08-28T03:17+0000

2026-08-28T04:32+0000

americas

donald trump

mark carney

canada

ontario

us

great lakes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/18/1124487165_0:0:2643:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_77e31433898eb5a5b0c63f5f9330996d.jpg

"We're going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario, effective immediately to Lake America. That's going to take place right now as I sign the order," Trump said from the Oval Office before signing the document. He added that he was not sending any message with the move, but had been thinking about it "for a long time." On Wednesday, Trump posted a video of him symbolically renaming Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on a map amid a trade dispute with Canada. Lake Ontario will continue to be referred to as such by Canada regardless of it being renamed "Lake America" by President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney said."We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms. Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always," Carney said via X.The prime minister recalled that the lake's name is of Indigenous origin and has over four centuries of history, predating both the Canadian Confederation and the US Declaration of Independence."The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means 'the lake is beautiful, the lake is big'," Carney said. "The name is more than 400 years old."Lake Ontario is part of the Great Lakes system and is located on the border between the United States and Canada. Its shores are bordered by the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario.

americas

canada

ontario

great lakes

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, mark carney, canada, ontario, us, great lakes