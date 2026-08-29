International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/lebanese-government-gave-enemy-everything-it-wanted--hezbollah-chief-1124642431.html
Lebanese Government Gave Enemy Everything It Wanted — Hezbollah Chief
Lebanese Government Gave Enemy Everything It Wanted — Hezbollah Chief
Sputnik International
Secretary General Naim Qassem gave a speech criticizing the Lebanese authorities for surrendering without compensation and rejecting the framework agreement with Israel.
2026-08-29T03:15+0000
2026-08-29T04:36+0000
world
middle east
naim qassem
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101655/92/1016559288_0:68:1025:644_1920x0_80_0_0_77bdd4f9b5fdd7c5075208efddb0473e.jpg
"The Lebanese Authority has chosen a path that does not befit it or Lebanon and has given the enemy everything it wants. Say no once, and show that you have something to contribute for the future."According to Qassem, Hezbollah thwarted the "Greater Israel" project by preventing the IDF from reaching Beirut and capturing additional Lebanese territory."The enemy does not dare to build settlements in southern Lebanon because the resistance makes the situation unstable for them," he added.He dismissed Israeli tactics and insisted that the resistance is the only force preventing Israel from consolidating control.Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement in Washington on June 26, mediated by the United States, providing for the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south of Lebanon as territories come under the control of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of non-state formations, including Hezbollah, is confirmed, starting with the so-called pilot zones.Hezbollah, which began missile and drone attacks on Israel on March 2 amid US-Israeli aggression against Iran, refuses to discuss disarmament until Israeli forces withdraw, while Israel insists that it will not leave southern Lebanon until the movement is disarmed. Despite the agreements reached, Israeli airstrikes and artillery strikes on southern Lebanon continue.
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101655/92/1016559288_38:0:985:710_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d6d6927744dbe3415490ab13a30605.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, naim qassem, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf)
middle east, naim qassem, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf)

Lebanese Government Gave Enemy Everything It Wanted — Hezbollah Chief

03:15 GMT 29.08.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 29.08.2026)
© Wikipedia / Sebastian Baryli Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, Beirut
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, Beirut - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
© Wikipedia / Sebastian Baryli
Subscribe
Secretary General Naim Qassem gave a speech criticizing the Lebanese authorities for surrendering without compensation and rejecting the framework agreement with Israel.
"The Lebanese Authority has chosen a path that does not befit it or Lebanon and has given the enemy everything it wants. Say no once, and show that you have something to contribute for the future."
According to Qassem, Hezbollah thwarted the "Greater Israel" project by preventing the IDF from reaching Beirut and capturing additional Lebanese territory.
"The enemy does not dare to build settlements in southern Lebanon because the resistance makes the situation unstable for them," he added.
He dismissed Israeli tactics and insisted that the resistance is the only force preventing Israel from consolidating control.
Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement in Washington on June 26, mediated by the United States, providing for the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south of Lebanon as territories come under the control of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of non-state formations, including Hezbollah, is confirmed, starting with the so-called pilot zones.
Hezbollah, which began missile and drone attacks on Israel on March 2 amid US-Israeli aggression against Iran, refuses to discuss disarmament until Israeli forces withdraw, while Israel insists that it will not leave southern Lebanon until the movement is disarmed. Despite the agreements reached, Israeli airstrikes and artillery strikes on southern Lebanon continue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала