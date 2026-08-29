https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/lebanese-government-gave-enemy-everything-it-wanted--hezbollah-chief-1124642431.html

Lebanese Government Gave Enemy Everything It Wanted — Hezbollah Chief

Lebanese Government Gave Enemy Everything It Wanted — Hezbollah Chief

Sputnik International

Secretary General Naim Qassem gave a speech criticizing the Lebanese authorities for surrendering without compensation and rejecting the framework agreement with Israel.

2026-08-29T03:15+0000

2026-08-29T03:15+0000

2026-08-29T04:36+0000

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"The Lebanese Authority has chosen a path that does not befit it or Lebanon and has given the enemy everything it wants. Say no once, and show that you have something to contribute for the future."According to Qassem, Hezbollah thwarted the "Greater Israel" project by preventing the IDF from reaching Beirut and capturing additional Lebanese territory."The enemy does not dare to build settlements in southern Lebanon because the resistance makes the situation unstable for them," he added.He dismissed Israeli tactics and insisted that the resistance is the only force preventing Israel from consolidating control.Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement in Washington on June 26, mediated by the United States, providing for the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south of Lebanon as territories come under the control of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of non-state formations, including Hezbollah, is confirmed, starting with the so-called pilot zones.Hezbollah, which began missile and drone attacks on Israel on March 2 amid US-Israeli aggression against Iran, refuses to discuss disarmament until Israeli forces withdraw, while Israel insists that it will not leave southern Lebanon until the movement is disarmed. Despite the agreements reached, Israeli airstrikes and artillery strikes on southern Lebanon continue.

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middle east, naim qassem, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf)