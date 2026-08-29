https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/only-11-out-of-200-mine-like-objects-found-in-hormuz-were-actual-mines---reports-1124642172.html

Only 11 Out of 200 Mine-Like Objects Found in Hormuz Were Actual Mines - Reports

Only 11 Out of 200 Mine-Like Objects Found in Hormuz Were Actual Mines - Reports

Sputnik International

Just 11 actual mines were among over 200 mine-like objects located by the US military in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios has reported, citing US officials.

2026-08-29T03:59+0000

2026-08-29T03:59+0000

2026-08-29T04:29+0000

world

us

iran

strait of hormuz

donald trump

us central command (centcom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124446395_0:63:3421:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_19e84e009692eeef28c78337a5e6184f.jpg

Out of 11 actual mines only a few were deployed properly, according to the report. On Thursday night, US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the US has successfully cleared mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

iran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, strait of hormuz, donald trump, us central command (centcom)