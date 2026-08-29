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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/only-11-out-of-200-mine-like-objects-found-in-hormuz-were-actual-mines---reports-1124642172.html
Only 11 Out of 200 Mine-Like Objects Found in Hormuz Were Actual Mines - Reports
Only 11 Out of 200 Mine-Like Objects Found in Hormuz Were Actual Mines - Reports
Sputnik International
Just 11 actual mines were among over 200 mine-like objects located by the US military in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios has reported, citing US officials.
2026-08-29T03:59+0000
2026-08-29T04:29+0000
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Out of 11 actual mines only a few were deployed properly, according to the report. On Thursday night, US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the US has successfully cleared mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
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Only 11 Out of 200 Mine-Like Objects Found in Hormuz Were Actual Mines - Reports

03:59 GMT 29.08.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 29.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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Just 11 actual mines were among over 200 mine-like objects located by the US military in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios has reported, citing US officials.
Out of 11 actual mines only a few were deployed properly, according to the report.
On Thursday night, US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the US has successfully cleared mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
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