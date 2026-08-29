https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-unveils-new-composite-for-soft-tissue-regeneration-and-drug-release-1124643262.html

Russia Unveils New Composite for Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Drug Release

Russia Unveils New Composite for Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Drug Release

Sputnik International

Specialists from Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology in Krasnoyarsk have developed a cryogel composite designed for soft-tissue regeneration and drug delivery.

2026-08-29T09:22+0000

2026-08-29T09:22+0000

2026-08-29T09:22+0000

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The development could open the door to new regenerative technologies for more effective and personalized healthcare.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russian-scientists-create-heat-seeking-particles-to-burn-up-cancer-1124475677.html

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