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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-unveils-new-composite-for-soft-tissue-regeneration-and-drug-release-1124643262.html
Russia Unveils New Composite for Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Drug Release
Russia Unveils New Composite for Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Drug Release
Sputnik International
Specialists from Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology in Krasnoyarsk have developed a cryogel composite designed for soft-tissue regeneration and drug delivery.
2026-08-29T09:22+0000
2026-08-29T09:22+0000
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The development could open the door to new regenerative technologies for more effective and personalized healthcare.
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Russia Unveils New Composite for Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Drug Release

09:22 GMT 29.08.2026
© AI-generatedRussia Unveils New Composite for Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Drug Release
Russia Unveils New Composite for Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Drug Release - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
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Specialists from Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology in Krasnoyarsk have developed a cryogel composite designed for soft-tissue regeneration and drug delivery.
Microporous material can serve as a support matrix for growing new tissue
Adjustable stiffness allows it to be adapted to different soft tissues
Biodegradable polymer microparticles increase its elasticity
Successfully delivers an antiseptic to wounds
The development could open the door to new regenerative technologies for more effective and personalized healthcare.
A surgical nurse demonstrates the operation of a microscope in the new operating room. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
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