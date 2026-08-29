https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/us-venezuela-agree-on-biggest-oil-deal---trump-1124642284.html

US, Venezuela Agree on 'Biggest Oil Deal’ - Trump

US, Venezuela Agree on 'Biggest Oil Deal’ - Trump

Sputnik International

President Trump stated that the US had reached an agreement with Venezuela, claiming that the US had secured a majority stake in more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.

2026-08-29T03:43+0000

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2026-08-29T04:33+0000

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"This Historic Transaction more than doubles American Oil Reserves, greatly increases our Oil Supply, and will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez provided a detailed breakdown of the oil agreement with the US, thanking President Trump and Secretary Rubio for their willingness to develop what she called "a milestone" in bilateral relations.The goal is to "significantly increase" oil production through private sector participation, Delcy added.Earlier, Donald Trump said that the US has been profiting from Venezuela's oil since the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January.

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