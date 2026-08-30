https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/no-ship-passes-hormuz-without-irans-permission--foreign-ministry-1124646212.html

No Ship Passes Hormuz Without Iran's Permission — Foreign Ministry

No Ship Passes Hormuz Without Iran's Permission — Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains completely closed. Claims by the US that ships can pass freely are "absolutely not true," Gharibabadi said.

2026-08-30T03:14+0000

2026-08-30T03:14+0000

2026-08-30T04:12+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

kazem gharibabadi

strait of hormuz

oman

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0f/1124580597_0:44:1001:607_1920x0_80_0_0_b55773f61196cc179f89901617479d39.jpg

"If any ship passes through it, it is definitely with the coordination and permission of Iran."Iran reached understanding with Oman on passage arrangements, he added, but the strait will not open until the United States fulfills its commitments.Iran has demonstrated readiness through an agreement with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz in meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed.Implementation of commitments rests with the United States, which has suspended them, he added.On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.On June 18, the United States and Iran signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts. Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement, but the talks' fate remains unclear following the escalation between the two countries last month.

strait of hormuz

oman

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, kazem gharibabadi, strait of hormuz, oman