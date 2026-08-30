https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/no-ship-passes-hormuz-without-irans-permission--foreign-ministry-1124646212.html
No Ship Passes Hormuz Without Iran's Permission — Foreign Ministry
No Ship Passes Hormuz Without Iran's Permission — Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains completely closed. Claims by the US that ships can pass freely are "absolutely not true," Gharibabadi said.
2026-08-30T03:14+0000
2026-08-30T03:14+0000
2026-08-30T04:12+0000
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"If any ship passes through it, it is definitely with the coordination and permission of Iran."Iran reached understanding with Oman on passage arrangements, he added, but the strait will not open until the United States fulfills its commitments.Iran has demonstrated readiness through an agreement with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz in meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed.Implementation of commitments rests with the United States, which has suspended them, he added.On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.On June 18, the United States and Iran signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts. Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement, but the talks' fate remains unclear following the escalation between the two countries last month.
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No Ship Passes Hormuz Without Iran's Permission — Foreign Ministry
03:14 GMT 30.08.2026 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 30.08.2026)
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains completely closed. Claims by the US that ships can pass freely are "absolutely not true," Gharibabadi said.
"If any ship passes through it, it is definitely with the coordination and permission of Iran."
Iran reached understanding with Oman on passage arrangements, he added, but the strait will not open until the United States fulfills its commitments.
Iran has demonstrated readiness through an agreement with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz in meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed.
Implementation of commitments rests with the United States, which has suspended them, he added.
On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.
On June 18, the United States and Iran signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts. Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement, but the talks' fate remains unclear following the escalation between the two countries last month.