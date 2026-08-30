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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/us-seriously-considering-use-of-nuclear-weapons-in-europe---russian-foreign-ministry-1124646461.html
US Seriously Considering Use of Nuclear Weapons in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry
US Seriously Considering Use of Nuclear Weapons in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
A number of factors indicate that the United States is seriously considering the use of nuclear weapons in the European theater of military operations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Andrey Belousov, said.
2026-08-30T03:55+0000
2026-08-30T04:14+0000
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"Speaking about this danger, it is impossible not to note that Washington's persistence in trying to initiate discussions on Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons — which, I emphasize again, do not pose a threat to US territory — at various multilateral disarmament forums suggests that US military strategists are seriously considering the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the European theater of military operations," the ambassador-at-large said in an interview. According to the diplomat, Washington's attempts to initiate discussions on Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons are intended to distract attention from the danger posed by the US nuclear arsenal in Europe and US nuclear missile programs. "I hope that Europe will recognize the full danger of Washington's approach to its allies' territory, which is purely practical in terms of military operational planning," Belousov emphasized. The Pentagon previously announced that US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby had arrived in Europe for consultations with allied military and political leadership and to promote the US initiative "NATO 3.0".
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US Seriously Considering Use of Nuclear Weapons in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry

03:55 GMT 30.08.2026 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 30.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelIn this file photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.
In this file photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
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A number of factors indicate that the United States is seriously considering the use of nuclear weapons in the European theater of military operations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Andrey Belousov, said.
"Speaking about this danger, it is impossible not to note that Washington's persistence in trying to initiate discussions on Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons — which, I emphasize again, do not pose a threat to US territory — at various multilateral disarmament forums suggests that US military strategists are seriously considering the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the European theater of military operations," the ambassador-at-large said in an interview.
According to the diplomat, Washington's attempts to initiate discussions on Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons are intended to distract attention from the danger posed by the US nuclear arsenal in Europe and US nuclear missile programs.
"I hope that Europe will recognize the full danger of Washington's approach to its allies' territory, which is purely practical in terms of military operational planning," Belousov emphasized.
The Pentagon previously announced that US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby had arrived in Europe for consultations with allied military and political leadership and to promote the US initiative "NATO 3.0".
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