https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/bessent-threatens-financial-violence-as-us-plans-new-iran-sanctions-1124648878.html

Bessent Threatens 'Financial Violence' as US Plans New Iran Sanctions

Bessent Threatens 'Financial Violence' as US Plans New Iran Sanctions

Sputnik International

Treasury Secretary warns of severe consequences for those continuing business with Tehran.

2026-08-31T03:54+0000

2026-08-31T03:54+0000

2026-08-31T04:50+0000

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the US is preparing to sanction another bank in its escalating campaign to clamp down on Iran-related transactions, warning of severe consequences for those who continue doing business with Tehran.Bessent did not name the bank that would face sanctions this week.Earlier this week, the US Treasury issued a proposed rule that would, if finalized, sever the Emirati branches of Banque Misr, Egypt's second-largest bank, from access to the US financial system.Bessent added that he plans to meet with G20 counterparts in Asheville, North Carolina, to encourage cooperation against Iran, noting that "all options are on the table" in terms of sanctioning Beijing for its continued purchases.The Treasury's first official action in this campaign of economic pressure was the proposed rulemaking on Friday, which stops short of imposing full sanctions on the Egyptian bank—a move that appeared to signal the administration's reluctance to penalize major trading partners that do business with Iran, including China and India.Bessent spoke with the AP ahead of Group of 20 meetings where he will huddle individually with his counterparts from the world's major and developing economies.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cessation of hostilities but resumed strikes shortly afterward.The conflict remains unresolved with no active hostilities. However, Washington has chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.

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