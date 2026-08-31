https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/nato-seeks-to-turn-arctic-into-front-of-confrontation-against-russia-lavrov-says-1124648743.html

NATO Seeks to Turn Arctic Into Front of Confrontation Against Russia, Lavrov Says

NATO Seeks to Turn Arctic Into Front of Confrontation Against Russia, Lavrov Says

Sputnik International

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused NATO of seeking to transform the Arctic into a new theater of confrontation against Russia and its partners.

2026-08-31T03:39+0000

2026-08-31T03:39+0000

2026-08-31T04:47+0000

world

russia

arctic

nato

arctic council

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/08/1121626003_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec97c858d69c90e9ef68516dccc506c.jpg

"NATO and other Western countries make no secret of their true motives, openly declaring their intention to turn the Arctic into a new front for opposing the development of Russia and its like-minded partners," Lavrov wrote in an article.The minister noted significant interest from foreign countries in constructive cooperation in the region, stating that Russia remains open to partnership with "all constructively minded" nations that demonstrate a reciprocal willingness.Russia's goal in the Arctic is to preserve peace and stability, reduce threats to national security, and create favorable external conditions for the country's socio-economic development, the minister added.Lavrov also criticized Western attempts to discuss Arctic issues without Russia's participation, saying such efforts are effectively discrediting and marginalizing the Arctic Council.For this scenario, Russia has the territory, logistics, technology and reliable partners to pursue mutually beneficial projects and confidently implement its Arctic plans, Lavrov concluded.

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, arctic, nato, arctic council, sergey lavrov