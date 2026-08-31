https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/nato-seeks-to-turn-arctic-into-front-of-confrontation-against-russia-lavrov-says-1124648743.html
NATO Seeks to Turn Arctic Into Front of Confrontation Against Russia, Lavrov Says
NATO Seeks to Turn Arctic Into Front of Confrontation Against Russia, Lavrov Says
Sputnik International
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused NATO of seeking to transform the Arctic into a new theater of confrontation against Russia and its partners.
2026-08-31T03:39+0000
2026-08-31T03:39+0000
2026-08-31T04:47+0000
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"NATO and other Western countries make no secret of their true motives, openly declaring their intention to turn the Arctic into a new front for opposing the development of Russia and its like-minded partners," Lavrov wrote in an article.The minister noted significant interest from foreign countries in constructive cooperation in the region, stating that Russia remains open to partnership with "all constructively minded" nations that demonstrate a reciprocal willingness.Russia's goal in the Arctic is to preserve peace and stability, reduce threats to national security, and create favorable external conditions for the country's socio-economic development, the minister added.Lavrov also criticized Western attempts to discuss Arctic issues without Russia's participation, saying such efforts are effectively discrediting and marginalizing the Arctic Council.For this scenario, Russia has the territory, logistics, technology and reliable partners to pursue mutually beneficial projects and confidently implement its Arctic plans, Lavrov concluded.
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russia, arctic, nato, arctic council, sergey lavrov
russia, arctic, nato, arctic council, sergey lavrov
NATO Seeks to Turn Arctic Into Front of Confrontation Against Russia, Lavrov Says
03:39 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 31.08.2026)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused NATO of seeking to transform the Arctic into a new theater of confrontation against Russia and its partners.
"NATO and other Western countries make no secret of their true motives, openly declaring their intention to turn the Arctic into a new front for opposing the development of Russia and its like-minded partners," Lavrov wrote in an article.
The minister noted significant interest from foreign countries in constructive cooperation in the region, stating that Russia remains open to partnership with "all constructively minded" nations that demonstrate a reciprocal willingness.
"We are open to cooperation with all constructively minded foreign countries that demonstrate a reciprocal willingness. There are many of them," Lavrov said.
Russia's goal in the Arctic is to preserve peace and stability, reduce threats to national security, and create favorable external conditions for the country's socio-economic development, the minister added.
Lavrov also criticized Western attempts to discuss Arctic issues without Russia's participation, saying such efforts are effectively discrediting and marginalizing the Arctic Council.
"At the same time, we are prepared for the scenario currently being pursued by NATO countries within the organisation as they attempt to discuss Arctic issues among themselves, without Russia, thereby effectively discrediting and marginalising the Arctic Council," he said.
For this scenario, Russia has the territory, logistics, technology and reliable partners to pursue mutually beneficial projects and confidently implement its Arctic plans, Lavrov concluded.