https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-touches-down-in-kyrgyzstan-for-shanghai-cooperation-organisation-summit-1124650987.html

Putin Touches Down in Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

Putin Touches Down in Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, where he will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

2026-08-31T11:53+0000

2026-08-31T11:53+0000

2026-08-31T13:04+0000

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The Russian leader's plane landed at Manas airport. At the ramp, Putin was met by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.Putin was presented with a plush snow leopard Batay, the mascot of the 6th World Nomad Games.

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