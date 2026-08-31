https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/putin-touches-down-in-kyrgyzstan-for-shanghai-cooperation-organisation-summit-1124650987.html
Putin Touches Down in Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit
Putin Touches Down in Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, where he will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
2026-08-31T11:53+0000
2026-08-31T11:53+0000
2026-08-31T13:04+0000
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The Russian leader's plane landed at Manas airport. At the ramp, Putin was met by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.Putin was presented with a plush snow leopard Batay, the mascot of the 6th World Nomad Games.
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russia, kyrgyzstan, vladimir putin, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
russia, kyrgyzstan, vladimir putin, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Putin Touches Down in Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit
11:53 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 31.08.2026)
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, where he will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The Russian leader's plane landed at Manas airport. At the ramp, Putin was met by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.
Putin was presented with a plush snow leopard Batay, the mascot of the 6th World Nomad Games.