https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/us-and-iran-exchange-fire-for-first-time-since-start-of-economic-operation-1124648578.html

US and Iran Exchange Fire for First Time Since Start of Economic Operation

US and Iran Exchange Fire for First Time Since Start of Economic Operation

Sputnik International

A US drone struck Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to preliminary reports from Tasnim News Agency.

2026-08-31T03:17+0000

2026-08-31T03:17+0000

2026-08-31T04:39+0000

us-israel war on iran

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us central command (centcom)

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

tasnim news agency

strait of hormuz

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Local media reported that two people were killed and two others were injured in the attack.US Central Command confirmed the strikes on Larak Island, framing the action as a limited defensive measure against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces in the Strait of Hormuz."In essence, Iran created the threat and the US military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce," the Command's statement reads.The IRGC Press Office blamed the "American-Israeli enemy," describing the attack as an attempt to "restore its sinister role and mislead public opinion.""This action will be met with a response from the sons of Islamic Iran and will result in the aggressor's punishment," the statement added.Larak Island is strategically located in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.In retaliation, Iran fired missiles toward US bases in Western Asia. Explosions and air defense activity were reported over Jordan, home to the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, the US's primary air base in the region.The IRGC claims to have targeted technical facilities and fighter jet positions at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases in Jordan, causing significant damage.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cessation of hostilities but resumed strikes shortly afterward.The conflict remains unresolved with no active hostilities. However, Washington has chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.

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iran, jordan, us, us-iran relations, us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), tasnim news agency, strait of hormuz, middle east