https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/eastern-economic-forum-2026-opens-in-vladivostok-with-over-5000-participants-1124654122.html

Eastern Economic Forum 2026 Opens in Vladivostok with Over 5,000 Participants

Eastern Economic Forum 2026 Opens in Vladivostok with Over 5,000 Participants

Sputnik International

The 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is officially underway on Russky Island in Vladivostok, running from September 1 to 4 with a packed agenda centered on Far East development.

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2026-09-01T03:55+0000

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More than 5,000 participants from over 70 countries and territories are attending this year's forum, with prominent delegations arriving from China, India, Mongolia, Japan, Korea, and several ASEAN member states.The Chinese delegation is being led by Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, underscoring Beijing's focus on economic cooperation with Russia's Far East.The business program features over 100 sessions covering investment, technology, infrastructure development, and international cooperation. However, the Northern Sea Route development has emerged as the heavyweight topic of the forum, with participants closely watching the corridor's potential to reshape global shipping.The plenary session on September 3 will feature addresses from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.The main theme of the 2026 EEF is "The Far East — Development for the Benefit of the People," reflecting Russia's continued push to integrate its eastern territories into the broader Asian economic landscape.

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