https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/us-claims-of-iran-mining-hormuz-pretext-for-resuming-strikes---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124659602.html

US Claims of Iran Mining Hormuz Pretext for Resuming Strikes - Iranian Foreign Ministry

US Claims of Iran Mining Hormuz Pretext for Resuming Strikes - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

TEHRAN, September 1 (Sputnik) - Washington's claims that Tehran mined the Strait of Hormuz were a pretext for resuming strikes on Iran, Iranian Foreign... 01.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-01T17:38+0000

2026-09-01T17:38+0000

2026-09-01T17:38+0000

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On the night of August 31, US Central Command said it struck Iran to prevent its forces from mining the Strait of Hormuz. Washington's actions will inevitably lead to increased tension in the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman added. In turn, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, stated that the United States is trying to ensure the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran is not allowing this. Earlier in the day, CENTCOM said that the United States was conducting strikers against targets in Iran, following the alleged attempted attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, media reported that several explosions were heard on the Iranian island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios said that the US had launched a strike, presumably on Iranian missile launchers on Larak. Subsequently, Iranian media reported that Tehran had fired missiles at US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as at US bases in the region.

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us, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, americans, strait of hormuz, iran, tehran, us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), sputnik