https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/us-claims-of-iran-mining-hormuz-pretext-for-resuming-strikes---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124659602.html
US Claims of Iran Mining Hormuz Pretext for Resuming Strikes - Iranian Foreign Ministry
US Claims of Iran Mining Hormuz Pretext for Resuming Strikes - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, September 1 (Sputnik) - Washington's claims that Tehran mined the Strait of Hormuz were a pretext for resuming strikes on Iran, Iranian Foreign... 01.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-01T17:38+0000
2026-09-01T17:38+0000
2026-09-01T17:38+0000
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On the night of August 31, US Central Command said it struck Iran to prevent its forces from mining the Strait of Hormuz. Washington's actions will inevitably lead to increased tension in the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman added. In turn, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, stated that the United States is trying to ensure the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran is not allowing this. Earlier in the day, CENTCOM said that the United States was conducting strikers against targets in Iran, following the alleged attempted attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, media reported that several explosions were heard on the Iranian island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios said that the US had launched a strike, presumably on Iranian missile launchers on Larak. Subsequently, Iranian media reported that Tehran had fired missiles at US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as at US bases in the region.
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US Claims of Iran Mining Hormuz Pretext for Resuming Strikes - Iranian Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN, September 1 (Sputnik) - Washington's claims that Tehran mined the Strait of Hormuz were a pretext for resuming strikes on Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.
On the night of August 31, US Central Command said it struck Iran to prevent its forces from mining the Strait of Hormuz.
"The US always finds pretexts to justify its crimes... From the very beginning, the pretext they put forward was an imminent threat. Then, the threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb. It is a pattern," Baghaei told a briefing when asked to comment on the American side's statements.
Washington's actions will inevitably lead to increased tension in the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman added.
In turn, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, stated that the United States is trying to ensure the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran is not allowing this.
"The Americans are falsely trying to convince ships that they can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but these ships are subsequently attacked," Ghalibaf said, adding that Iran has complete control over the strait.
Earlier in the day, CENTCOM said that the United States was conducting strikers against targets in Iran, following the alleged attempted attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
On Sunday, media reported that several explosions were heard on the Iranian island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios said that the US had launched a strike, presumably on Iranian missile launchers on Larak. Subsequently, Iranian media reported that Tehran had fired missiles at US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as at US bases in the region.