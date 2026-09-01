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US Strong Enough to Deal With Any Global Threat, Including China - Vance
US Strong Enough to Deal With Any Global Threat, Including China - Vance
Sputnik International
The United States is strong enough to effectively counter any global challenge, including those emanating from China, US Vice President JD Vance said.
2026-09-01T03:37+0000
2026-09-01T03:37+0000
2026-09-01T04:37+0000
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"We are clearly strong enough to deal with threats around the world, including China," Vance said in an interview with Fox News. Vance emphasized that while Washington recognized China as a rival with ambitions that conflict with those of the United States, the United States strove to maintain positive relations with Beijing despite existing differences. In March, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe named Russia and China as the United States' main rivals.
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jd vance, china, fox news, us, cia, tulsi gabbard, john ratcliffe
jd vance, china, fox news, us, cia, tulsi gabbard, john ratcliffe
US Strong Enough to Deal With Any Global Threat, Including China - Vance
03:37 GMT 01.09.2026 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 01.09.2026)
The United States is strong enough to effectively counter any global challenge, including those emanating from China, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"We are clearly strong enough to deal with threats around the world, including China," Vance said in an interview with Fox News.
Vance emphasized that while Washington recognized China as a rival with ambitions that conflict with those of the United States, the United States strove to maintain positive relations with Beijing despite existing differences.
In March, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe named Russia and China as the United States' main rivals.