https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/us-strong-enough-to-deal-with-any-global-threat-including-china---vance-1124654246.html

US Strong Enough to Deal With Any Global Threat, Including China - Vance

US Strong Enough to Deal With Any Global Threat, Including China - Vance

Sputnik International

The United States is strong enough to effectively counter any global challenge, including those emanating from China, US Vice President JD Vance said.

2026-09-01T03:37+0000

2026-09-01T03:37+0000

2026-09-01T04:37+0000

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china

fox news

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tulsi gabbard

john ratcliffe

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"We are clearly strong enough to deal with threats around the world, including China," Vance said in an interview with Fox News. Vance emphasized that while Washington recognized China as a rival with ambitions that conflict with those of the United States, the United States strove to maintain positive relations with Beijing despite existing differences. In March, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe named Russia and China as the United States' main rivals.

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