https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/germany-made-up-drone-story-to-blame-russia-without-giving-proof--zakharova-1124661453.html

Germany Cooked Up Drone Allegation to Blame Russia, With Zero Evidence – MFA Spox

Germany Cooked Up Drone Allegation to Blame Russia, With Zero Evidence – MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Germany made up the drone story to groundlessly blame Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2026-09-02T07:31+0000

2026-09-02T07:31+0000

2026-09-02T08:43+0000

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"This whole drone story is based on nothing: there are no facts, no supporting materials, absolutely zero, nothing," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). This story was used by Berlin as a pretext to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and terminate the agreement concerning the Russian House in Berlin, the spokeswoman noted. On August 5, Leipzig police said an employee of at Leipzig Airport had discovered a drone with an unknown explosive device in the cargo aviation security zone. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt blamed Russia without providing any evidence. Berlin's baseless accusations against Russia are linked to the upcoming elections in Germany and the growing popularity of the opposition, Maria Zakharova said.On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that the Russian Consulate General in Bonn would be closed starting September 18 and the agreement on the activities of the Russian House in Berlin would be terminated "to strengthen the security" of Germany."They came up with a story about a drone. Where, what, why, why — nothing matters, the main thing is that a reason has been found ... Why did Germany need a reason [to close the Consulate General]? They have elections coming up, elections inside Germany," Zakharova said.The popularity of politicians who disapprove of the policy of the German authorities is growing, the spokeswoman said.Maria Zakharova called London's plans to provide Kiev with data for the production of SCALP long-range missiles part of Russophobic policy."This is part of London's aggressive Russophobic policy," Zakharova told reporters.UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham traveled to Kiev on August 24 for his first overseas visit, during which he promised to hand over to Ukraine blueprints for the UK-French SCALP missile, known as the Storm Shadow in the United Kingdom.Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace efforts and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia.The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-may-track--target-scalp-transfers-to-ukraine-after-audio-leak---report-1117118899.html

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maria zakharova, europe, russia, germany, berlin, eef, nato, cruise missiles, drone