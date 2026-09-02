https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/hague-arbitration-court-rules-against-india-in-indus-waters-dispute-with-pakistan-1124673386.html

Hague Arbitration Court Rules Against India in Indus Waters Dispute with Pakistan

Hague Arbitration Court Rules Against India in Indus Waters Dispute with Pakistan

Sputnik International

In its decision, the arbitration noted that it does not consider the reasons previously cited by New Delhi for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to be sufficient.

2026-09-02T11:05+0000

2026-09-02T11:05+0000

2026-09-03T11:06+0000

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THE HAGUE (Sputnik) — The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ruled that India must suspend construction work on the Ratle hydroelectric power plant in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which Pakistan had challenged.In its decision, the arbitration noted that it does not consider the reasons previously cited by New Delhi for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to be sufficient.India's Ministry of External Affairs, in turn, stated that it rejects the Hague court's decision and continues to maintain that the Indus Waters Treaty has been suspended.The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi between India and Pakistan. Under its terms, the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) were allocated to India, while the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) were allocated to Pakistan.At the same time, the treaty permits each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other.Tensions over the treaty spiked in April 2025 after a militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 civilians. India blamed Pakistan, which denied involvement. On April 23, India suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan called the suspension illegal and unilateral under international law.

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