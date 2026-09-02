https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/hague-arbitration-court-rules-against-india-in-indus-waters-dispute-with-pakistan-1124673386.html
Hague Arbitration Court Rules Against India in Indus Waters Dispute with Pakistan
Hague Arbitration Court Rules Against India in Indus Waters Dispute with Pakistan
Sputnik International
In its decision, the arbitration noted that it does not consider the reasons previously cited by New Delhi for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to be sufficient.
2026-09-02T11:05+0000
2026-09-02T11:05+0000
2026-09-03T11:06+0000
analysis
india
pakistan
indus waters treaty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/03/1124673233_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_5917c5d5646e7ab6b36c03f3450d56d8.jpg
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) — The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ruled that India must suspend construction work on the Ratle hydroelectric power plant in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which Pakistan had challenged.In its decision, the arbitration noted that it does not consider the reasons previously cited by New Delhi for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to be sufficient.India's Ministry of External Affairs, in turn, stated that it rejects the Hague court's decision and continues to maintain that the Indus Waters Treaty has been suspended.The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi between India and Pakistan. Under its terms, the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) were allocated to India, while the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) were allocated to Pakistan.At the same time, the treaty permits each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other.Tensions over the treaty spiked in April 2025 after a militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 civilians. India blamed Pakistan, which denied involvement. On April 23, India suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan called the suspension illegal and unilateral under international law.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/03/1124673233_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_b52837a9731f11e6ea44e787c6842965.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
india, pakistan, indus waters treaty
india, pakistan, indus waters treaty
Hague Arbitration Court Rules Against India in Indus Waters Dispute with Pakistan
11:05 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 03.09.2026)
In its decision, the arbitration noted that it does not consider the reasons previously cited by New Delhi for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to be sufficient.
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) — The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ruled that India must suspend construction work on the Ratle hydroelectric power plant in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which Pakistan had challenged.
"The Court unanimously decided to impose interim measures on India prohibiting the concrete filling of the Ratle HEP dam and the intake structure framework beyond a certain level until 90 days after the final decision of the independent Expert Commission, which is expected in July 2027," the judges' ruling stated.
In its decision, the arbitration noted that it does not consider the reasons previously cited by New Delhi for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to be sufficient.
India's Ministry of External Affairs, in turn, stated that it rejects the Hague court's decision and continues to maintain that the Indus Waters Treaty has been suspended.
The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi between India and Pakistan. Under its terms, the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) were allocated to India, while the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) were allocated to Pakistan.
At the same time, the treaty permits each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other.
Tensions over the treaty spiked in April 2025 after a militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 civilians. India blamed Pakistan, which denied involvement. On April 23, India suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan called the suspension illegal and unilateral under international law.