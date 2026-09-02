https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/iran-blasts-us-barbarism-after-deadly-strike-on-wedding--foreign-ministry-1124660621.html

Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry

Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said after a US strike hit a home hosting a wedding in Kuhestak, southern Iran.

2026-09-02T05:04+0000

2026-09-02T05:04+0000

2026-09-02T05:04+0000

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The latest toll has risen to 5 people killed, including a 4-year-old child, and 68 wounded, Press TV reported. More than 15 of the injured are children.He vowed that Iran “will respond to these savage crimes with firmness,” while warning governments and international institutions trying to excuse the attacks that “their silence is not neutrality.”

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