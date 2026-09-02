https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/iran-blasts-us-barbarism-after-deadly-strike-on-wedding--foreign-ministry-1124660621.html
Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry
Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said after a US strike hit a home hosting a wedding in Kuhestak, southern Iran.
2026-09-02T05:04+0000
2026-09-02T05:04+0000
2026-09-02T05:04+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
us
war
war crimes
civilian casualties
civilian deaths
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1b/1124634088_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_9dccf0344c81b74c8a65a7d036c6ff03.jpg
The latest toll has risen to 5 people killed, including a 4-year-old child, and 68 wounded, Press TV reported. More than 15 of the injured are children.He vowed that Iran “will respond to these savage crimes with firmness,” while warning governments and international institutions trying to excuse the attacks that “their silence is not neutrality.”
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1b/1124634088_0:0:1138:853_1920x0_80_0_0_c61c9be302b0c29b30bf89fe2de2467a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, war, war crimes, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
iran, us, war, war crimes, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry
“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said after a US strike hit a home hosting a wedding in Kuhestak, southern Iran.
The latest toll has risen to 5 people killed, including a 4-year-old child, and 68 wounded, Press TV reported. More than 15 of the injured are children.
“More dangerous than the bomb itself is the normalization of bombing; and more dangerous than silence is the conversion of silence into legitimacy,” Baqaei wrote on X.
He vowed that Iran “will respond to these savage crimes with firmness,” while warning governments and international institutions trying to excuse the attacks that “their silence is not neutrality.”