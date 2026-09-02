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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/iran-blasts-us-barbarism-after-deadly-strike-on-wedding--foreign-ministry-1124660621.html
Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry
Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said after a US strike hit a home hosting a wedding in Kuhestak, southern Iran.
2026-09-02T05:04+0000
2026-09-02T05:04+0000
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The latest toll has risen to 5 people killed, including a 4-year-old child, and 68 wounded, Press TV reported. More than 15 of the injured are children.He vowed that Iran “will respond to these savage crimes with firmness,” while warning governments and international institutions trying to excuse the attacks that “their silence is not neutrality.”
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Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry

05:04 GMT 02.09.2026
© Photo : Foad Ashtari / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei is holding a press conference, April 15, 2026
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei is holding a press conference, April 15, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
© Photo : Foad Ashtari / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0
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“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said after a US strike hit a home hosting a wedding in Kuhestak, southern Iran.
The latest toll has risen to 5 people killed, including a 4-year-old child, and 68 wounded, Press TV reported. More than 15 of the injured are children.
“More dangerous than the bomb itself is the normalization of bombing; and more dangerous than silence is the conversion of silence into legitimacy,” Baqaei wrote on X.
He vowed that Iran “will respond to these savage crimes with firmness,” while warning governments and international institutions trying to excuse the attacks that “their silence is not neutrality.”
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