https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/iran-strikes-us-military-sites-in-jordan-after-deadly-sirik-attack--reports-1124660178.html

Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports

Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports

Sputnik International

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missile strikes on Camp Titin and RQ-4/MQ-9 drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base, Fars News reported. The IRGC said the strikes caused US casualties and destroyed aircraft and infrastructure.

2026-09-02T04:47+0000

2026-09-02T04:47+0000

2026-09-02T04:47+0000

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The strikes followed the US attack on a wedding in Sirik that killed 5 civilians, including a child, and wounded at least 68.

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