https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/iran-strikes-us-military-sites-in-jordan-after-deadly-sirik-attack--reports-1124660178.html
Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports
Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missile strikes on Camp Titin and RQ-4/MQ-9 drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base, Fars News reported. The IRGC said the strikes caused US casualties and destroyed aircraft and infrastructure.
2026-09-02T04:47+0000
2026-09-02T04:47+0000
2026-09-02T04:47+0000
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The strikes followed the US attack on a wedding in Sirik that killed 5 civilians, including a child, and wounded at least 68.
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jordan, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war, war of aggression, iran, us, us troops, retaliation
Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missile strikes on Camp Titin and RQ-4/MQ-9 drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base, Fars News reported. The IRGC said the strikes caused US casualties and destroyed aircraft and infrastructure.
The strikes followed the US attack on a wedding in Sirik that killed 5 civilians, including a child, and wounded at least 68.