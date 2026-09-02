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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/iran-strikes-us-military-sites-in-jordan-after-deadly-sirik-attack--reports-1124660178.html
Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports
Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missile strikes on Camp Titin and RQ-4/MQ-9 drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base, Fars News reported. The IRGC said the strikes caused US casualties and destroyed aircraft and infrastructure.
2026-09-02T04:47+0000
2026-09-02T04:47+0000
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The strikes followed the US attack on a wedding in Sirik that killed 5 civilians, including a child, and wounded at least 68.
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Iran Strikes US Military Sites in Jordan After Deadly Sirik Attack — Reports

04:47 GMT 02.09.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missile strikes on Camp Titin and RQ-4/MQ-9 drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base, Fars News reported. The IRGC said the strikes caused US casualties and destroyed aircraft and infrastructure.
The strikes followed the US attack on a wedding in Sirik that killed 5 civilians, including a child, and wounded at least 68.
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