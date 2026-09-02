https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/moscow-tech-companies-make-debut-at-major-semiconductor-expo-in-china-1124660479.html

Moscow Tech Companies Make Debut at Major Semiconductor Expo in China

Moscow Tech Companies Make Debut at Major Semiconductor Expo in China

Sputnik International

Residents of the special economic zone “Technopolis Moscow” presented their products for the first time at the 14th exhibition of semiconductor equipment, materials and core components CSEAC 2026, said Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov.

2026-09-02T04:57+0000

2026-09-02T04:57+0000

2026-09-02T04:57+0000

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“Participating in the exhibition in China is an important step for promoting domestic technologies abroad. Companies of the capital’s special economic zone, with the support of the Moscow government, are presenting their developments at this venue for the first time. Such events allow enterprises to demonstrate the high level of their solutions and find new business partners. For example, one of the residents, which creates chemical materials for microelectronics, is already establishing cooperation with Chinese colleagues. This helps to exchange experience and bring products to new markets,” said Maxim Liksutov.At the exhibition, Moscow companies are demonstrating equipment, high-purity reagents, materials, and measuring systems for microchip production.The participation of the capital’s enterprises in CSEAC 2026 is organized with the support of the Trade Representation of Russia in the People’s Republic of China.The state actively helps Moscow exporters. The national project “International Cooperation and Export” provides a whole range of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical support measures. In addition, the digital platform “My Export” is available: there you can get free expert consultations, analytics, assistance in promoting goods on international marketplaces, undergo online training, and much more.

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moscow, china, russia, technology, special economic zone, science & tech, high-tech, tech companies, big tech