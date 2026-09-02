https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/moscow-tech-companies-make-debut-at-major-semiconductor-expo-in-china-1124660479.html
Moscow Tech Companies Make Debut at Major Semiconductor Expo in China
Moscow Tech Companies Make Debut at Major Semiconductor Expo in China
Sputnik International
Residents of the special economic zone “Technopolis Moscow” presented their products for the first time at the 14th exhibition of semiconductor equipment, materials and core components CSEAC 2026, said Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov.
2026-09-02T04:57+0000
2026-09-02T04:57+0000
2026-09-02T04:57+0000
russia
moscow
china
russia
technology
special economic zone
science & tech
high-tech
tech companies
big tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/02/1124660321_0:6:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_4c5b786370b4c3baf51d28ae74c8d822.jpg
“Participating in the exhibition in China is an important step for promoting domestic technologies abroad. Companies of the capital’s special economic zone, with the support of the Moscow government, are presenting their developments at this venue for the first time. Such events allow enterprises to demonstrate the high level of their solutions and find new business partners. For example, one of the residents, which creates chemical materials for microelectronics, is already establishing cooperation with Chinese colleagues. This helps to exchange experience and bring products to new markets,” said Maxim Liksutov.At the exhibition, Moscow companies are demonstrating equipment, high-purity reagents, materials, and measuring systems for microchip production.The participation of the capital’s enterprises in CSEAC 2026 is organized with the support of the Trade Representation of Russia in the People’s Republic of China.The state actively helps Moscow exporters. The national project “International Cooperation and Export” provides a whole range of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical support measures. In addition, the digital platform “My Export” is available: there you can get free expert consultations, analytics, assistance in promoting goods on international marketplaces, undergo online training, and much more.
moscow
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/02/1124660321_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39d0739449f48b4168247d4d7f6fc5b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moscow, china, russia, technology, special economic zone, science & tech, high-tech, tech companies, big tech
moscow, china, russia, technology, special economic zone, science & tech, high-tech, tech companies, big tech
Moscow Tech Companies Make Debut at Major Semiconductor Expo in China
Residents of the special economic zone “Technopolis Moscow” presented their products for the first time at the 14th exhibition of semiconductor equipment, materials and core components CSEAC 2026, said Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov.
“Participating in the exhibition in China is an important step for promoting domestic technologies abroad. Companies of the capital’s special economic zone, with the support of the Moscow government, are presenting their developments at this venue for the first time. Such events allow enterprises to demonstrate the high level of their solutions and find new business partners. For example, one of the residents, which creates chemical materials for microelectronics, is already establishing cooperation with Chinese colleagues. This helps to exchange experience and bring products to new markets,” said Maxim Liksutov.
At the exhibition, Moscow companies are demonstrating equipment, high-purity reagents, materials, and measuring systems for microchip production.
The participation of the capital’s enterprises in CSEAC 2026 is organized with the support of the Trade Representation of Russia in the People’s Republic of China.
The state actively helps Moscow exporters. The national project “International Cooperation and Export” provides a whole range of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical support measures. In addition, the digital platform “My Export” is available: there you can get free expert consultations, analytics, assistance in promoting goods on international marketplaces, undergo online training, and much more.