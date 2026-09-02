https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/pakistans-ambassador-at-eef-2026-technology-will-break-language-barriers-1124664030.html

Pakistan's Ambassador at EEF-2026: Technology Will Break Language Barriers

Pakistan's Ambassador at EEF-2026: Technology Will Break Language Barriers

Sputnik International

Pakistani art has already taken New York and London by storm — Moscow and Vladivostok are next, and the diplomat says technology will make it happen faster.

2026-09-02T13:06+0000

2026-09-02T13:06+0000

2026-09-02T13:15+0000

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VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Pakistani cinema and music have yet to find their audience in Russia and other Eurasian markets. The key bottleneck, according to Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, is language—but technology, he believes, is changing the game."There are issues; one is language, frankly!" the ambassador told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "But I believe technology is breaking a lot of barriers right now, so we can collaborate with Russia and Pakistan, and other countries of the SCO can collaborate together—both in music, film production, and mini-series."Tirmizi noted that Pakistani art is already exhibited in leading galleries in New York, London, and Paris and expressed hope that it would find its place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Vladivostok. Russian artists, music, and theater, he added, should likewise find audiences in Pakistan.

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Interview with Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026 Sputnik International Interview with Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026 2026-09-02T13:06+0000 true PT1M10S

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