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Pakistan's Ambassador at EEF-2026: Technology Will Break Language Barriers
Pakistan's Ambassador at EEF-2026: Technology Will Break Language Barriers
Sputnik International
Pakistani art has already taken New York and London by storm — Moscow and Vladivostok are next, and the diplomat says technology will make it happen faster.
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VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Pakistani cinema and music have yet to find their audience in Russia and other Eurasian markets. The key bottleneck, according to Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, is language—but technology, he believes, is changing the game."There are issues; one is language, frankly!" the ambassador told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "But I believe technology is breaking a lot of barriers right now, so we can collaborate with Russia and Pakistan, and other countries of the SCO can collaborate together—both in music, film production, and mini-series."Tirmizi noted that Pakistani art is already exhibited in leading galleries in New York, London, and Paris and expressed hope that it would find its place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Vladivostok. Russian artists, music, and theater, he added, should likewise find audiences in Pakistan.
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Interview with Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026
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Interview with Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026
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Pakistan's Ambassador at EEF-2026: Technology Will Break Language Barriers
13:06 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 02.09.2026)
Pakistani art has already taken New York and London by storm — Moscow and Vladivostok are next, and the diplomat says technology will make it happen faster.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Pakistani cinema and music have yet to find their audience in Russia and other Eurasian markets. The key bottleneck, according to Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, is language—but technology, he believes, is changing the game.
"There are issues; one is language, frankly!" the ambassador told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "But I believe technology is breaking a lot of barriers right now, so we can collaborate with Russia and Pakistan, and other countries of the SCO can collaborate together—both in music, film production, and mini-series."
Tirmizi noted that Pakistani art is already exhibited in leading galleries in New York, London, and Paris and expressed hope that it would find its place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Vladivostok. Russian artists, music, and theater, he added, should likewise find audiences in Pakistan.
"The thing is, you have to take the first step!" the ambassador said. "There is a beautiful Chinese saying, 'The journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. 'So, we have started taking the first step."