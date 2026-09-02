https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-demanding-west-ensure-security-for-diplomatic-missions-abroad-during-duma-vote-1124665847.html
Russia Demanding West Ensure Security for Diplomatic Missions Abroad During Duma Vote
Russia Demanding West Ensure Security for Diplomatic Missions Abroad During Duma Vote
Sputnik International
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, September 2 (Sputnik) - Russia has demanded that Western countries ensure the security of Russian diplomatic missions abroad during the upcoming elections to the State Duma, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
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"We have certainly sent the relevant materials, that is, diplomatic notes expressing not just concern, but demands that appropriate security be ensured," Zakharova said in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "Our notes to ban demonstrations, in particular on election day, to ensure the security of Russian missions abroad, were, at best, taken into account," Zakharova said. States with unfriendly regimes, when faced with such requests, cite principles of freedom of speech and assembly, she said. The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place from September 1-4 in Russia's Vladivostok.Russia's legislative elections will take place September 18-20. All 450 seats of the lower house of the Federal Assembly are up for grabs.
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Russia Demanding West Ensure Security for Diplomatic Missions Abroad During Duma Vote
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, September 2 (Sputnik) - Russia has demanded that Western countries ensure the security of Russian diplomatic missions abroad during the upcoming elections to the State Duma, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"We have certainly sent the relevant materials, that is, diplomatic notes expressing not just concern, but demands that appropriate security be ensured," Zakharova said in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
She added that the discussion focused, in particular, on prohibiting demonstrations on election day to ensure the security of Russian missions abroad.
"Our notes to ban demonstrations, in particular on election day, to ensure the security of Russian missions abroad, were, at best, taken into account," Zakharova said.
States with unfriendly regimes, when faced with such requests, cite principles of freedom of speech and assembly, she said.
"What this has to do with our electoral processes in our country and their internal political dynamics is unclear," she added.
The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place from September 1-4 in Russia's Vladivostok.
Russia's legislative elections will take place September 18-20. All 450 seats of the lower house of the Federal Assembly are up for grabs.