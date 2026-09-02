https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/un-worried-about-expansion-of-ukraine-crisis-amid-zelenskys-threats-to-airlines-flying-over-russia-1124666227.html

UN Worried About Expansion of Ukraine Crisis Amid Zelensky's Threats to Airlines Flying Over Russia

UN Worried About Expansion of Ukraine Crisis Amid Zelensky's Threats to Airlines Flying Over Russia

Sputnik International

UNITED NATIONS, September 2 (Sputnik) - The United Nations is concerned about the potential expansion of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday after threats by Volodymyr Zelensky against civilian airlines flying over Russian territory.

2026-09-02T18:36+0000

2026-09-02T18:36+0000

2026-09-02T18:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

stephane dujarric

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

the united nations (un)

vladimir putin

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Late on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would find ways to respond if Kiev tried to implement its threats to "close the skies" in Russia, characterizing the threats as a "declaration of state terrorism."Zelensky told airlines this week that Russia's airspace would be "effectively closing" as Ukraine escalates its drone campaign. "We want to warn every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer, everyone who still uses key Russian airports: the Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous."While Western carriers stopped flying to Russia in 2022, top airlines from the Middle East, Asia and Africa have continued service, ignoring threats of sanctions or regulatory crackdowns by Western powers.

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stephane dujarric, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, the united nations (un), vladimir putin