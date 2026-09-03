https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/aukus-poses-nuclear-proliferation-threat--lavrov-1124667465.html

AUKUS Poses Nuclear Proliferation Threat — Lavrov

AUKUS Poses Nuclear Proliferation Threat — Lavrov

Sputnik International

The AUKUS nuclear submarine program does not fully comply with standards established for all countries under the International Atomic Energy Agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

2026-09-03T04:29+0000

2026-09-03T04:29+0000

2026-09-03T04:29+0000

military

sergey lavrov

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

aukus

proliferation

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

nuclear non-proliferation

nuclear proliferation

us hegemony

us

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“The activities of this nuclear trio do not fully fit within the standards and norms established for all countries within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Lavrov said.He warned that failure to comply, or incomplete compliance, with IAEA norms “carries risks of the proliferation of nuclear technologies for military purposes.”Lavrov also criticized the IAEA leadership for treating the issue too lightly, saying it was acting “clearly under the most severe pressure from the United States and Britain.”

australia

united kingdom (uk)

britain

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sergey lavrov, international atomic energy agency (iaea), aukus, proliferation, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear proliferation, us hegemony, us, australia, united kingdom (uk), britain, nuclear submarines