https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/nato-frantically-seeks-excuses-to-prolong-its-artificial-existence--lavrov-1124667160.html

NATO Frantically Seeks Excuses to Prolong Its 'Artificial Existence' — Lavrov

NATO Frantically Seeks Excuses to Prolong Its 'Artificial Existence' — Lavrov

Sputnik International

NATO is pushing deeper into Asia and looking for new justifications to preserve itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

2026-09-03T04:25+0000

2026-09-03T04:25+0000

2026-09-03T04:25+0000

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russia

sergey lavrov

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nato

warsaw pact

soviet union

us hegemony

ukrainian crisis

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The alliance should have dissolved itself alongside the Warsaw Pact after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but instead kept searching for new missions.After NATO’s campaign in Afghanistan “ended badly” and its forces fled, the alliance replaced the Soviet threat with an invented “Russian threat,” Lavrov said.NATO is now seeking to establish its infrastructure in Asia, while the US Congress has considered the concept of an Indo-Pacific treaty organization.Lavrov warned that such plans would reproduce “NATO ideology” and “NATO mentality” in the Asia-Pacific region.

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russia, sergey lavrov, vladivostok, nato, warsaw pact, soviet union, us hegemony, ukrainian crisis, special operation