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Russia 'Very Important Partner' to Attain Energy Sufficiency for Bangladesh— Bangladeshi Diplomat
Russia 'Very Important Partner' to Attain Energy Sufficiency for Bangladesh— Bangladeshi Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia and Bangladesh have “a flagship cooperation” on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Russia Nazrul Islam told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2026 EEF in Vladivostok.
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“And we are also discussing the possibility of taking advantage of huge resources that Russia has in terms of oil and LNG,” the ambassador added.On BRICS, he expressed hope that Bangladesh joining the group “will be a win-win solution.”“Since Bangladesh is a big country of the Global South, BRICS will also benefit if Bangladesh joins the group,” according to the diplomat.The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is a trilateral mutual defense pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan on August 7, 2026, a document that stipulates that an armed attack against any single member is treated as an attack against all three.
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Russia 'a very important partner' to attain energy sufficiency for Bangladesh – Bangladeshi diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia 'a very important partner' to attain energy sufficiency for Bangladesh – Bangladeshi diplomat
2026-09-03T13:09+0000
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Bangladesh joining BRICS ‘will be a win-win solution’ - Bangladeshi diplomat
Sputnik International
Bangladesh joining BRICS ‘will be a win-win solution’ - Bangladeshi diplomat
2026-09-03T13:09+0000
true
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Bangladesh mulls being part of Mecca defense pact - Bangladeshi diplomat
Sputnik International
Bangladesh mulls being part of Mecca defense pact - Bangladeshi diplomat
2026-09-03T13:09+0000
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Russia 'Very Important Partner' to Attain Energy Sufficiency for Bangladesh— Bangladeshi Diplomat
13:09 GMT 03.09.2026 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 03.09.2026)
Russia and Bangladesh have “a flagship cooperation” on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, which is due to be put into operation before the end of November. Bangladeshi Ambassador to Russia Nazrul Islam told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2026 EEF in Vladivostok.
“And we are also discussing the possibility of taking advantage of huge resources that Russia has in terms of oil and LNG,” the ambassador added.
On BRICS, he expressed hope that Bangladesh joining the group “will be a win-win solution.”
“I think BRICS will be a very good platform for Bangladesh to attain development and also to integrate itself further into the global politics,” Islam stressed.
“Since Bangladesh is a big country of the Global South, BRICS will also benefit if Bangladesh joins the group,” according to the diplomat.
He also said Bangladesh mulls being part of the Mecca defense pact, adding that “since it is an alliance of Muslim countries, probably the Bangladeshi government might consider it positively because we have very good bilateral relations with all these nations.”
The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is a trilateral mutual defense pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan on August 7, 2026, a document that stipulates that an armed attack against any single member is treated as an attack against all three.