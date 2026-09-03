https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russia-very-important-partner-to-attain-energy-sufficiency-for-bangladesh-bangladeshi-diplomat-1124674567.html

Russia 'Very Important Partner' to Attain Energy Sufficiency for Bangladesh— Bangladeshi Diplomat

Russia 'Very Important Partner' to Attain Energy Sufficiency for Bangladesh— Bangladeshi Diplomat

Sputnik International

Russia and Bangladesh have “a flagship cooperation” on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Russia Nazrul Islam told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2026 EEF in Vladivostok.

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“And we are also discussing the possibility of taking advantage of huge resources that Russia has in terms of oil and LNG,” the ambassador added.On BRICS, he expressed hope that Bangladesh joining the group “will be a win-win solution.”“Since Bangladesh is a big country of the Global South, BRICS will also benefit if Bangladesh joins the group,” according to the diplomat.The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is a trilateral mutual defense pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan on August 7, 2026, a document that stipulates that an armed attack against any single member is treated as an attack against all three.

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