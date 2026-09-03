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Spirit of Neo-Nazism Alive in Europe — Lavrov
Spirit of Neo-Nazism Alive in Europe — Lavrov
Sputnik International
The neo-Nazi spirit is alive in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-09-03T04:35+0000
2026-09-03T04:35+0000
2026-09-03T04:35+0000
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"The neo-imperial, colonial, and, I would say, neo-Nazi spirit, is very, very tenacious in Europe," Lavrov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.
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sergey lavrov, europe, nazi, nazi germany, nazi collaborators, nazi symbols, neo-nazism, ukrainian neo-nazis
sergey lavrov, europe, nazi, nazi germany, nazi collaborators, nazi symbols, neo-nazism, ukrainian neo-nazis
Spirit of Neo-Nazism Alive in Europe — Lavrov
The neo-Nazi spirit is alive in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"The neo-imperial, colonial, and, I would say, neo-Nazi spirit, is very, very tenacious in Europe," Lavrov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.