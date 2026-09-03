https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/spirit-of-neo-nazism-alive-in-europe--lavrov-1124667634.html

Spirit of Neo-Nazism Alive in Europe — Lavrov

Spirit of Neo-Nazism Alive in Europe — Lavrov

Sputnik International

The neo-Nazi spirit is alive in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-09-03T04:35+0000

2026-09-03T04:35+0000

2026-09-03T04:35+0000

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"The neo-imperial, colonial, and, I would say, neo-Nazi spirit, is very, very tenacious in Europe," Lavrov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.

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