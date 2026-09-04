https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/trump-vows-to-save-uk-from-non-existent-iranian-threat-1124678559.html

Trump Vows to 'Save' UK From Non-Existent Iranian Threat

Trump Vows to 'Save' UK From Non-Existent Iranian Threat

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump told a British reporter that the US is supposedly protecting Britain from an Iranian nuclear threat.

2026-09-04T04:42+0000

2026-09-04T04:42+0000

2026-09-04T04:42+0000

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“I’m saving your country from the threat, too. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, they’re more likely to use it in Europe, where they do have missile capability, than they are to America,” US President Donald Trump claimed.In March 2025, the US Intelligence Community said Iran was “not building a nuclear weapon” and that its leadership had not authorized the nuclear weapons program suspended in 2003.The current US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran began with strikes by the US and Israel. Iran has maintained that its response to the aggression is an exercise of its right to self-defense.

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