https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/us-has-won-almost-none-of-its-wars-over-42-years--vance-1124678675.html
US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance
US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance delivered a remarkably blunt assessment of America’s military record while defending the need for a culture shift at the Pentagon.
2026-09-04T04:47+0000
2026-09-04T04:47+0000
2026-09-04T04:47+0000
military
us
jd vance
pentagon
us hegemony
losers
proxy wars
us wars
aggression
war of aggression
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124398092_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3a8405c0cd057faf6521bb3252faa889.jpg
“America has fought a lot of wars since I’ve been alive — 42 years. And we have won almost none of them,” JD Vance admitted.The US vice president went on to describe the past four decades as “40 years of, frankly, military misadventures,” questioning both military planning and the political leadership behind it.And now the US is looking at yet another “misadventure” in Iran.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124398092_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce6295244f7d6d1845140684f2903a92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, jd vance, pentagon, us hegemony, losers, proxy wars, us wars, aggression, war of aggression, act of aggression, nato aggression
us, jd vance, pentagon, us hegemony, losers, proxy wars, us wars, aggression, war of aggression, act of aggression, nato aggression
US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance
US Vice President JD Vance delivered a remarkably blunt assessment of America’s military record while defending the need for a culture shift at the Pentagon.
“America has fought a lot of wars since I’ve been alive — 42 years. And we have won almost none of them,” JD Vance admitted.
The US vice president went on to describe the past four decades as “40 years of, frankly, military misadventures,” questioning both military planning and the political leadership behind it.
And now the US is looking at yet another “misadventure” in Iran.