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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/us-has-won-almost-none-of-its-wars-over-42-years--vance-1124678675.html
US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance
US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance delivered a remarkably blunt assessment of America’s military record while defending the need for a culture shift at the Pentagon.
2026-09-04T04:47+0000
2026-09-04T04:47+0000
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“America has fought a lot of wars since I’ve been alive — 42 years. And we have won almost none of them,” JD Vance admitted.The US vice president went on to describe the past four decades as “40 years of, frankly, military misadventures,” questioning both military planning and the political leadership behind it.And now the US is looking at yet another “misadventure” in Iran.
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US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance

04:47 GMT 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin IIVice President JD Vance speaks on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) in the New York harbor during The International Naval Review honoring America's 250th Anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in New York
Vice President JD Vance speaks on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) in the New York harbor during The International Naval Review honoring America's 250th Anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
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US Vice President JD Vance delivered a remarkably blunt assessment of America’s military record while defending the need for a culture shift at the Pentagon.
“America has fought a lot of wars since I’ve been alive — 42 years. And we have won almost none of them,” JD Vance admitted.
The US vice president went on to describe the past four decades as “40 years of, frankly, military misadventures,” questioning both military planning and the political leadership behind it.

And now the US is looking at yet another “misadventure” in Iran.
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