https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/us-has-won-almost-none-of-its-wars-over-42-years--vance-1124678675.html

US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance

US Has Won 'Almost None' of Its Wars Over 42 Years — Vance

Sputnik International

US Vice President JD Vance delivered a remarkably blunt assessment of America’s military record while defending the need for a culture shift at the Pentagon.

2026-09-04T04:47+0000

2026-09-04T04:47+0000

2026-09-04T04:47+0000

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“America has fought a lot of wars since I’ve been alive — 42 years. And we have won almost none of them,” JD Vance admitted.The US vice president went on to describe the past four decades as “40 years of, frankly, military misadventures,” questioning both military planning and the political leadership behind it.And now the US is looking at yet another “misadventure” in Iran.

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