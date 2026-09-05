https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/iran-warns-americans-against-becoming-cannon-fodder-for-war-with-iran-1124682279.html
Iran Warns Americans Against Becoming 'Cannon Fodder' for War With Iran
Iran Warns Americans Against Becoming 'Cannon Fodder' for War With Iran
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei blasted an opinion column in The Jerusalem Post that floated debt forgiveness as an incentive for young Americans to enlist for a potential ground war against Iran.
2026-09-05T04:10+0000
2026-09-05T04:10+0000
2026-09-05T04:10+0000
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The column proposed wiping student loans, credit-card balances and other debts after 24 or 36 months of military service, arguing such a scheme could generate enlistment “at scale.” Its author also estimated that a ground campaign against Iran could require 750,000 to 1.5 million US troops.He urged Americans not to let anyone turn them into “the cannon fodder - and the bill - for a war you never chose” or their children into “mercenaries for their illegal 'war of choice'.”As the US-Israeli aggression against Iran drags on, Tehran is pointing directly at the human price of proposals to escalate it even further.
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Iran Warns Americans Against Becoming 'Cannon Fodder' for War With Iran
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei blasted an opinion column in The Jerusalem Post that floated debt forgiveness as an incentive for young Americans to enlist for a potential ground war against Iran.
The column proposed wiping student loans, credit-card balances and other debts after 24 or 36 months of military service, arguing such a scheme could generate enlistment “at scale.” Its author also estimated that a ground campaign against Iran could require 750,000 to 1.5 million US troops.
“Why should your sons and daughters be offered debt forgiveness in exchange for fighting and dying in a war Israel wants continued & expanded?” Baqaei wrote on X.
He urged Americans not to let anyone turn them into “the cannon fodder - and the bill - for a war you never chose” or their children into “mercenaries for their illegal 'war of choice'.”
As the US-Israeli aggression against Iran drags on, Tehran is pointing directly at the human price of proposals to escalate it even further.