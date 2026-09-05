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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/iran-warns-americans-against-becoming-cannon-fodder-for-war-with-iran-1124682279.html
Iran Warns Americans Against Becoming 'Cannon Fodder' for War With Iran
Iran Warns Americans Against Becoming 'Cannon Fodder' for War With Iran
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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei blasted an opinion column in The Jerusalem Post that floated debt forgiveness as an incentive for young Americans to enlist for a potential ground war against Iran.
2026-09-05T04:10+0000
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The column proposed wiping student loans, credit-card balances and other debts after 24 or 36 months of military service, arguing such a scheme could generate enlistment “at scale.” Its author also estimated that a ground campaign against Iran could require 750,000 to 1.5 million US troops.He urged Americans not to let anyone turn them into “the cannon fodder - and the bill - for a war you never chose” or their children into “mercenaries for their illegal 'war of choice'.”As the US-Israeli aggression against Iran drags on, Tehran is pointing directly at the human price of proposals to escalate it even further.
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Iran Warns Americans Against Becoming 'Cannon Fodder' for War With Iran

04:10 GMT 05.09.2026
© Photo : Foad Ashtari / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei is holding a press conference, April 15, 2026
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei is holding a press conference, April 15, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
© Photo : Foad Ashtari / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0
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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei blasted an opinion column in The Jerusalem Post that floated debt forgiveness as an incentive for young Americans to enlist for a potential ground war against Iran.
The column proposed wiping student loans, credit-card balances and other debts after 24 or 36 months of military service, arguing such a scheme could generate enlistment “at scale.” Its author also estimated that a ground campaign against Iran could require 750,000 to 1.5 million US troops.
“Why should your sons and daughters be offered debt forgiveness in exchange for fighting and dying in a war Israel wants continued & expanded?” Baqaei wrote on X.
He urged Americans not to let anyone turn them into “the cannon fodder - and the bill - for a war you never chose” or their children into “mercenaries for their illegal 'war of choice'.”

As the US-Israeli aggression against Iran drags on, Tehran is pointing directly at the human price of proposals to escalate it even further.
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