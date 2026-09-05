https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-holds-talks-with-witkoff-and-kushner-on-ukraine-1124683359.html

Putin Holds Talks With Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine

Putin Holds Talks With Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine

Sputnik International

The US President's envoys arrived in Moscow on September 5 to bring a proposal from the US President Donald Trump on Ukraine peace negotiations.

2026-09-05T17:36+0000

2026-09-05T17:36+0000

2026-09-05T17:36+0000

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russia

vladimir putin

steve witkoff

jared kushner

donald trump

ukraine

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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.Later, Kushner and Witkoff are expected to visit Ukraine.On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a halt to strikes against Kiev for three days starting from midnight tonight, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated.The pause in strikes on Kiev is linked to the preparation and holding of meetings with American negotiators there.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!

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Putin holds talks with Witkoff and Kushner on a peace plan for Ukraine Sputnik International Putin holds talks with Witkoff and Kushner on a peace plan for Ukraine 2026-09-05T17:36+0000 true PT1S

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