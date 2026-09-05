https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-holds-talks-with-witkoff-and-kushner-on-ukraine-1124683359.html
Putin Holds Talks With Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine
Putin Holds Talks With Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine
Sputnik International
The US President's envoys arrived in Moscow on September 5 to bring a proposal from the US President Donald Trump on Ukraine peace negotiations.
2026-09-05T17:36+0000
2026-09-05T17:36+0000
2026-09-05T17:36+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.Later, Kushner and Witkoff are expected to visit Ukraine.On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a halt to strikes against Kiev for three days starting from midnight tonight, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated.The pause in strikes on Kiev is linked to the preparation and holding of meetings with American negotiators there.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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Putin holds talks with Witkoff and Kushner on a peace plan for Ukraine
Sputnik International
Putin holds talks with Witkoff and Kushner on a peace plan for Ukraine
2026-09-05T17:36+0000
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russia, vladimir putin, steve witkoff, jared kushner, donald trump, ukraine, видео
russia, vladimir putin, steve witkoff, jared kushner, donald trump, ukraine, видео
Putin Holds Talks With Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine
The US president's envoys arrived in Moscow on September 5 to bring a proposal from Donald Trump on Ukraine peace negotiations.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.
Later, Kushner and Witkoff are expected to visit Ukraine.
On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a halt to strikes against Kiev for three days starting from midnight tonight, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated.
The pause in strikes on Kiev is linked to the preparation and holding of meetings with American negotiators there.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!