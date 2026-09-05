Russia Launches Group Strikes on Ukraine's Metallurgical Plants, Logistics Hubs
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 85th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 2nd Army Corps, fire a 9K55 Grad 1 multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area of the frontline
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
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Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike using precision-guided ground-launched weapons and long-range strike drones, targeting metallurgical plants in the Dnepropetrovsk region that supply Ukraine's defense industry, as well as logistics centers and an electrical substation in Nikolaev, Nikolaev region, and Odessa region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has provided details of the overnight strikes:
Struck in Dnepropetrovsk region:
🔸 The Kametstal metallurgical plant in Dneprodzerzhinsk and the Dneprovsky Metallurgical Plant in Dnepr – both major suppliers of metal products for Ukraine's military production
Struck in Nikolaev and Nikolaev region:
🔸 A logistics center used for storing military equipment, and the Nikolaevskaya electrical substation
Struck in Odessa region:
🔸 In the settlement of Dachnoye – a logistics center used for storing military equipment
🔸 In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo vessel carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian army
Struck in Kiev region on the evening of September 4:
🔸 The Svyatopetrovsky logistics center – used for storing military equipment
🔸 Two fuel storage and distribution sites for the Ukrainian army at the Blistavitsa military camp near Gostomel airfield
Additionally, in Brovary:
🔸 A radio and radiotechnical reconnaissance center was struck
🔸 The Kametstal metallurgical plant in Dneprodzerzhinsk and the Dneprovsky Metallurgical Plant in Dnepr – both major suppliers of metal products for Ukraine's military production
Struck in Nikolaev and Nikolaev region:
🔸 A logistics center used for storing military equipment, and the Nikolaevskaya electrical substation
Struck in Odessa region:
🔸 In the settlement of Dachnoye – a logistics center used for storing military equipment
🔸 In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo vessel carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian army
Struck in Kiev region on the evening of September 4:
🔸 The Svyatopetrovsky logistics center – used for storing military equipment
🔸 Two fuel storage and distribution sites for the Ukrainian army at the Blistavitsa military camp near Gostomel airfield
Additionally, in Brovary:
🔸 A radio and radiotechnical reconnaissance center was struck