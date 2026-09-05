https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russia-launches-group-strikes-on-ukraines-metallurgical-plants-logistics-hubs-1124682549.html

Russia Launches Group Strikes on Ukraine's Metallurgical Plants, Logistics Hubs

Russia Launches Group Strikes on Ukraine's Metallurgical Plants, Logistics Hubs

Sputnik International

the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike using precision-guided ground-launched weapons and long-range strike drones, targeting metallurgical plants in the Dnepropetrovsk region that supply Ukraine's defense industry

2026-09-05T05:33+0000

2026-09-05T05:33+0000

2026-09-05T05:33+0000

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The Russian Defense Ministry has provided details of the overnight strikes:Struck in Dnepropetrovsk region:🔸 The Kametstal metallurgical plant in Dneprodzerzhinsk and the Dneprovsky Metallurgical Plant in Dnepr – both major suppliers of metal products for Ukraine's military productionStruck in Nikolaev and Nikolaev region:🔸 A logistics center used for storing military equipment, and the Nikolaevskaya electrical substationStruck in Odessa region:🔸 In the settlement of Dachnoye – a logistics center used for storing military equipment🔸 In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo vessel carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armyStruck in Kiev region on the evening of September 4:🔸 The Svyatopetrovsky logistics center – used for storing military equipment🔸 Two fuel storage and distribution sites for the Ukrainian army at the Blistavitsa military camp near Gostomel airfieldAdditionally, in Brovary:🔸 A radio and radiotechnical reconnaissance center was struck

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