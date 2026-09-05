https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/world-backs-fairer-maps--us-casts-lone-vote-against-1124682406.html
World Backs Fairer Maps — US Casts Lone Vote Against
World Backs Fairer Maps — US Casts Lone Vote Against
Sputnik International
The UN General Assembly voted 164-1 to encourage governments, schools and tech companies to use map projections that represent the relative size of continents more accurately, UN News reported.
2026-09-05T04:16+0000
2026-09-05T04:16+0000
2026-09-05T04:16+0000
world
un general assembly
togo
map
world map
multipolar world
us hegemony
hegemony
unipolar world order
unipolarity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120367073_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4b6015dee779569056aced1b6a5cee0d.jpg
The resolution takes aim at the centuries-old Mercator projection, which dramatically enlarges landmasses farther from the Equator. Africa is about 14 times larger than Greenland, yet the two can appear roughly comparable on Mercator maps.The measure is nonbinding and does not ban Mercator. Yet the US was the only country to vote against it, dismissing the initiative as part of a “radical ideological project.”Apparently, even cartography must preserve American exceptionalism.
togo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120367073_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef1c2e9c81763df74f06cd940922e6f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
un general assembly, togo, map, world map, multipolar world, us hegemony, hegemony, unipolar world order, unipolarity
un general assembly, togo, map, world map, multipolar world, us hegemony, hegemony, unipolar world order, unipolarity
World Backs Fairer Maps — US Casts Lone Vote Against
The UN General Assembly voted 164-1 to encourage governments, schools and tech companies to use map projections that represent the relative size of continents more accurately, UN News reported.
The resolution takes aim at the centuries-old Mercator projection, which dramatically enlarges landmasses farther from the Equator. Africa is about 14 times larger than Greenland, yet the two can appear roughly comparable on Mercator maps.
“A fair map does not change the geography of the world, it changes how we see the world,” Togo’s Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said.
The measure is nonbinding and does not ban Mercator. Yet the US was the only country to vote against it, dismissing the initiative as part of a “radical ideological project.”
Apparently, even cartography must preserve American exceptionalism.