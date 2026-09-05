https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/world-backs-fairer-maps--us-casts-lone-vote-against-1124682406.html

World Backs Fairer Maps — US Casts Lone Vote Against

World Backs Fairer Maps — US Casts Lone Vote Against

Sputnik International

The UN General Assembly voted 164-1 to encourage governments, schools and tech companies to use map projections that represent the relative size of continents more accurately, UN News reported.

2026-09-05T04:16+0000

2026-09-05T04:16+0000

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The resolution takes aim at the centuries-old Mercator projection, which dramatically enlarges landmasses farther from the Equator. Africa is about 14 times larger than Greenland, yet the two can appear roughly comparable on Mercator maps.The measure is nonbinding and does not ban Mercator. Yet the US was the only country to vote against it, dismissing the initiative as part of a “radical ideological project.”Apparently, even cartography must preserve American exceptionalism.

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