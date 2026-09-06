https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/first-unit-of-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-to-start-operating-by-end-of-2026---turkish-energy-1124686764.html

First Unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant To Start Operating by End of 2026 - Turkish Energy Ministry

First Unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant To Start Operating by End of 2026 - Turkish Energy Ministry

Sputnik International

The first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will begin operation by the end of 2026, and the necessary tests are currently underway, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

2026-09-06T08:10+0000

2026-09-06T08:10+0000

2026-09-06T08:10+0000

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Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bishkek on September 1, expressed confidence that the Rosatom state corporation will launch the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP in 2026, as planned. It is expected that with the commissioning of the first power unit, about 2-2.5% of Turkiye's electricity needs will be covered by nuclear energy, the minister added. After the completion of all four power units, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and provide approximately 10% of Turkiye's total electricity demand, Bayraktar said. Russia is interested in participating in a future project to build a new nuclear power plant in Turkiye's Thrace region, the minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/launch-of-akkuyu-npps-unit-1-in-turkiye-scheduled-for-fall-2026---rosatom-ceo-1124372645.html

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