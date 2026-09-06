https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/first-unit-of-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-to-start-operating-by-end-of-2026---turkish-energy-1124686764.html
First Unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant To Start Operating by End of 2026 - Turkish Energy Ministry
First Unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant To Start Operating by End of 2026 - Turkish Energy Ministry
Sputnik International
The first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will begin operation by the end of 2026, and the necessary tests are currently underway, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.
2026-09-06T08:10+0000
2026-09-06T08:10+0000
2026-09-06T08:10+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bishkek on September 1, expressed confidence that the Rosatom state corporation will launch the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP in 2026, as planned. It is expected that with the commissioning of the first power unit, about 2-2.5% of Turkiye's electricity needs will be covered by nuclear energy, the minister added. After the completion of all four power units, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and provide approximately 10% of Turkiye's total electricity demand, Bayraktar said. Russia is interested in participating in a future project to build a new nuclear power plant in Turkiye's Thrace region, the minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/launch-of-akkuyu-npps-unit-1-in-turkiye-scheduled-for-fall-2026---rosatom-ceo-1124372645.html
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First Unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant To Start Operating by End of 2026 - Turkish Energy Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will begin operation by the end of 2026, and the necessary tests are currently underway, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bishkek on September 1, expressed confidence that the Rosatom state corporation will launch the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP in 2026, as planned.
"At Turkiye's first nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu NPP, work is continuing to commission the first power unit. The testing phase has begun at the first power unit of the plant, which consists of four reactors, each with an installed capacity of 1,200 megawatts. It is planned that the first reactor will start generating electricity by the end of the year," Bayraktar said, as quoted by the T24 newspaper.
It is expected that with the commissioning of the first power unit, about 2-2.5% of Turkiye's electricity needs will be covered by nuclear energy, the minister added. After the completion of all four power units, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and provide approximately 10% of Turkiye's total electricity demand, Bayraktar said.
Russia is interested in participating in a future project to build a new nuclear power plant in Turkiye's Thrace region, the minister added.