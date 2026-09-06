https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/us-strikes-three-iranian-oil-tankers-as-aggression-continues-1124685779.html
US Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers as Aggression Continues
US Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers as Aggression Continues
Sputnik International
US Central Command said American forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers after Iran launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters.
2026-09-06T03:47+0000
2026-09-06T03:47+0000
2026-09-06T03:47+0000
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CENTCOM said the tankers Downy, Stark 1 and Kylo were disabled or destroyed, claiming they were tied to a network funding the IRGC.The latest strikes mark another escalation in the ongoing US military aggression against Iran.
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us, iran, us central command (centcom), us navy, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), oil export, oil tankers, oil tanker, tanker, strait of hormuz
US Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers as Aggression Continues
US Central Command said American forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers after Iran launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters.
CENTCOM said the tankers Downy, Stark 1 and Kylo were disabled or destroyed, claiming they were tied to a network funding the IRGC.
“If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.
The latest strikes mark another escalation in the ongoing US military aggression against Iran.