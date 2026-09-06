https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/us-strikes-three-iranian-oil-tankers-as-aggression-continues-1124685779.html

US Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers as Aggression Continues

US Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers as Aggression Continues

Sputnik International

US Central Command said American forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers after Iran launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters.

2026-09-06T03:47+0000

2026-09-06T03:47+0000

2026-09-06T03:47+0000

us-israel war on iran

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iran

us central command (centcom)

us navy

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

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oil tanker

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CENTCOM said the tankers Downy, Stark 1 and Kylo were disabled or destroyed, claiming they were tied to a network funding the IRGC.The latest strikes mark another escalation in the ongoing US military aggression against Iran.

iran

strait of hormuz

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us, iran, us central command (centcom), us navy, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), oil export, oil tankers, oil tanker, tanker, strait of hormuz