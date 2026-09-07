https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ending-ukrainian-conflict-means-ending-nazism-in-europe---lavrov--1124691170.html

Ending Ukrainian Conflict Means Ending Nazism in Europe - Lavrov

Ending Ukrainian Conflict Means Ending Nazism in Europe - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The conflict in Ukraine must be ended in such a way that there is no more Nazism in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-09-07T10:04+0000

2026-09-07T10:04+0000

2026-09-07T10:04+0000

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"Our position has repeatedly made it possible to end this war already on fair terms, which the President put forward back in 2024. To end it so that there is no more Nazism in Europe, which has again spread its metastases here. To leave in power a regime that reburies the ashes of Nazi criminals with honors, on its knees, would mean betraying those who defeated Nazism in '45," Lavrov said, referring to the special military operation in Ukraine.The task of the Foreign Ministry is to provide the most effective diplomatic and political support for the special military operation, explaining its roots, causes, and Russia's position, he added. Other Statements by Lavrov

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