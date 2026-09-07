Ending Ukrainian Conflict Means Ending Nazism in Europe - Lavrov
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov/
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The conflict in Ukraine must be ended in such a way that there is no more Nazism in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Our position has repeatedly made it possible to end this war already on fair terms, which the President put forward back in 2024. To end it so that there is no more Nazism in Europe, which has again spread its metastases here. To leave in power a regime that reburies the ashes of Nazi criminals with honors, on its knees, would mean betraying those who defeated Nazism in '45," Lavrov said, referring to the special military operation in Ukraine.
The task of the Foreign Ministry is to provide the most effective diplomatic and political support for the special military operation, explaining its roots, causes, and Russia's position, he added.
Other Statements by Lavrov
Russia does not enter into any agreements without a balance of interests
US is deterring Russia's close partners from trading with it in order to redirect any economic opportunities toward itself
West is inventing various pretexts to try to call into question the fairness of the parliamentary elections in Russia
Relations that existed between Russia and the West before February 2022 will never return
Real race is currently being waged in the field of high technologies, and the dominance of any one country in this area must not be allowed
🇷🇺 Russia has never taught anyone how to live, while the West has been doing that all the time - Lavrov said speaking to students at MGIMO pic.twitter.com/3ZF70EQSxr— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 7, 2026