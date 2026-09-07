https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/iranian-firefighters-extinguish-tanker-fire-after-us-strike--reports-1124693576.html

Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Tanker Fire After US Strike – Reports

Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Tanker Fire After US Strike – Reports

Sputnik International

TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iranian emergency services have extinguished a fire on one of the oil tankers that was set ablaze following a US strike, the Fars news agency reported on Monday.

2026-09-07T18:34+0000

2026-09-07T18:34+0000

2026-09-07T18:34+0000

us-israel war on iran

us central command (centcom)

iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act

strait of hormuz

gulf of oman

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Last week, the US Central Command said its forces had struck three Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island, off Jask and in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian media reported that at least one tanker had been hit. Iran then retaliated by striking three US-affiliated oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking a US aircraft carrier and destroyer. No crew members were harmed, and so far, the incident has not resulted in an oil spill, the report said. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.

strait of hormuz

gulf of oman

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us central command (centcom), iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act, strait of hormuz, gulf of oman