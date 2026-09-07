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Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Tanker Fire After US Strike – Reports
Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Tanker Fire After US Strike – Reports
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iranian emergency services have extinguished a fire on one of the oil tankers that was set ablaze following a US strike, the Fars news agency reported on Monday.
2026-09-07T18:34+0000
2026-09-07T18:34+0000
2026-09-07T18:34+0000
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Last week, the US Central Command said its forces had struck three Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island, off Jask and in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian media reported that at least one tanker had been hit. Iran then retaliated by striking three US-affiliated oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking a US aircraft carrier and destroyer. No crew members were harmed, and so far, the incident has not resulted in an oil spill, the report said. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.
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us central command (centcom), iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act, strait of hormuz, gulf of oman
us central command (centcom), iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act, strait of hormuz, gulf of oman
Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Tanker Fire After US Strike – Reports
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iranian emergency services have extinguished a fire on one of the oil tankers that was set ablaze following a US strike, the Fars news agency reported on Monday.
Last week, the US Central Command said its forces had struck three Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island, off Jask and in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian media reported that at least one tanker had been hit. Iran then retaliated by striking three US-affiliated oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking a US aircraft carrier and destroyer.
No crew members were harmed, and so far, the incident has not resulted in an oil spill, the report said.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.