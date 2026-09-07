https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/kim-jong-un-announces-deployment-of-most-powerful-strategic-assets-in-key-waters-1124688416.html

Kim Jong Un Announces Deployment of Most Powerful Strategic Assets in Key Waters

Kim Jong Un Announces Deployment of Most Powerful Strategic Assets in Key Waters

Sputnik International

Pyongyang intends to deploy the most powerful strategic assets in key waters and will continue to build up its military strength, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said.

2026-09-07T03:59+0000

2026-09-07T03:59+0000

2026-09-07T04:34+0000

military

koreas

korean central news agency (kcna)

north korean navy

kim jong un

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"We will deploy the most powerful strategic assets in the most important waters and demonstrate a principled and responsible readiness to defend the Republic's maritime sovereignty, the security situation in Northeast Asia, and global peace," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim Jong Un as saying. He also confirmed that North Korea would build up "overwhelming military force," which the country's enemies fear. Kim delivered a speech at the commissioning ceremony for the Kang Gon, the second Choe Hyon-class destroyer, held in Wonsan Port on September 6. The ship is designed to protect the country's maritime sovereignty and deter nuclear war. The North Korean leader said that there was no alternative to maintaining a balance of power to protect peace. He said that the responsible activities and role of the North Korean Navy should limit the actions of the country's adversaries and lead them to "strategic retreat." Kim also stressed the need to ensure the "multifaceted and effective use of nuclear combat systems" in the process of nuclear armament of the North Korean Navy and to more clearly define its military activities for maritime defense and war deterrence. Following the ceremony, Kim Jong Un boarded the new destroyer and inspected it. According to KCNA, he said that the new-generation ship, as part of the state nuclear response system, must be ready to "deliver a crushing blow to enemies" if given the order.

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