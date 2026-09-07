https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/turkiye-seeks-to-resume-russia-ukraine-negotiations-in-istanbul---government-source-1124688294.html

Turkiye Seeks to Resume Russia-Ukraine Negotiations in Istanbul - Government Source

Turkiye Seeks to Resume Russia-Ukraine Negotiations in Istanbul - Government Source

Sputnik International

Turkiye hopes to return the Russia-Ukraine negotiation process to Istanbul and believes Western countries should support this initiative, a source in the Turkish government told Sputnik.

2026-09-07T03:42+0000

2026-09-07T03:42+0000

2026-09-07T04:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

istanbul

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122482065_0:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d6ac91b239e6a149a2e4bc79fdfa3c9.jpg

Russia and Ukraine held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul in 2025. These resulted in a prisoner exchange. Furthermore, Moscow handed over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine. The parties also exchanged draft memoranda on conflict resolution. "Turkiye supports the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. We believe that continued direct dialogue can create the conditions for progress toward a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement. It is important that Western countries also support this position, since without broad international assistance, achieving a sustainable result will be significantly more difficult," the source said. According to the source, the Turkish leadership views Istanbul as an established negotiating platform where the Russian and Ukrainian sides have experience in direct interaction. The source emphasized that Ankara continued contacts with both sides and was ready to facilitate the negotiators' return to the table. "Our position is that negotiations must continue. We are ready to make Istanbul available for this purpose and provide the necessary assistance. It is especially important now for the international community to go beyond calls for peace and support practical steps that can lead the parties to dialogue," the source added. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with members of the government in late June that Russia was ready for peace talks with Ukraine based on the agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized its readiness for peace dialogue with Ukraine based on realities on the ground.

ukraine

russia

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, istanbul, sputnik