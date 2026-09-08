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Grossi Thanks Russia, Ukraine for Ceasefire to Repair ZNPP Power Supply
Grossi Thanks Russia, Ukraine for Ceasefire to Repair ZNPP Power Supply
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International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi thanked Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation with the agency and for agreeing to a ceasefire, which allowed the restoration of external power to the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhya) Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA reported on Monday.
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"Grossi thanks both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for engaging with the Agency in agreeing on the ceasefire and enabling off-site power to be restored," the IAEA said on X. The IAEA chief noted that the restoration of external power after a nearly three-week interruption meant the plant had regained access to external power, which was necessary for cooling the reactors and spent fuel pools, as well as for performing other critical functions related to the plant's nuclear safety. The ZNPP's external power supply was interrupted on August 20 due to damage to the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line in Kiev-controlled territory, the plant's press service previously said. The plant was switched to backup power. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced on Monday that the ZNPP's external power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line had been restored, and the plant had switched to external power and was operating normally.
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Grossi Thanks Russia, Ukraine for Ceasefire to Repair ZNPP Power Supply

03:17 GMT 08.09.2026 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 08.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankStele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
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International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi thanked Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation with the agency and for agreeing to a ceasefire, which allowed the restoration of external power to the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhya) Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA reported.
"Grossi thanks both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for engaging with the Agency in agreeing on the ceasefire and enabling off-site power to be restored," the IAEA said on X.
The IAEA chief noted that the restoration of external power after a nearly three-week interruption meant the plant had regained access to external power, which was necessary for cooling the reactors and spent fuel pools, as well as for performing other critical functions related to the plant's nuclear safety.
The ZNPP's external power supply was interrupted on August 20 due to damage to the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line in Kiev-controlled territory, the plant's press service previously said. The plant was switched to backup power.
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced on Monday that the ZNPP's external power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line had been restored, and the plant had switched to external power and was operating normally.
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