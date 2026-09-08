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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/polish-soldiers-to-take-part-in-exercises-in-arctic---defense-ministry-1124694000.html
Polish Soldiers to Take Part in Exercises in Arctic - Defense Ministry
Polish Soldiers to Take Part in Exercises in Arctic - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Polish soldiers will take part in exercises in the Arctic, the country's defense minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said.
2026-09-08T03:58+0000
2026-09-08T04:49+0000
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He announced that he signed a memorandum on bilateral defense cooperation with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty on Monday. "Canada brought 250 companies to Kielce for the MSPO trade fair. We're talking about joint exercises - our soldiers will go train in the Arctic with a country that is a NATO leader in polar capabilities," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X. He also announced that on Tuesday he would sign an agreement with the Canadian minister on the sale of Polish drones to Canada.Russia has observed unprecedented NATO military activity along its western borders in recent years.The Kremlin has repeatedly maintained that Russia threatens no one - while warning that it will not ignore actions it deems a threat to its security and interests.
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Polish Soldiers to Take Part in Exercises in Arctic - Defense Ministry

03:58 GMT 08.09.2026 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 08.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Vera KostamoPolar bear on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean.
Polar bear on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
© Sputnik / Vera Kostamo
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Polish soldiers will take part in exercises in the Arctic, the country's defense minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said.
He announced that he signed a memorandum on bilateral defense cooperation with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty on Monday.
"Canada brought 250 companies to Kielce for the MSPO trade fair. We're talking about joint exercises - our soldiers will go train in the Arctic with a country that is a NATO leader in polar capabilities," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X.
He also announced that on Tuesday he would sign an agreement with the Canadian minister on the sale of Polish drones to Canada.
Russia has observed unprecedented NATO military activity along its western borders in recent years.

The Kremlin has repeatedly maintained that Russia threatens no one - while warning that it will not ignore actions it deems a threat to its security and interests.
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