https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/polish-soldiers-to-take-part-in-exercises-in-arctic---defense-ministry-1124694000.html

Polish Soldiers to Take Part in Exercises in Arctic - Defense Ministry

Polish Soldiers to Take Part in Exercises in Arctic - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Polish soldiers will take part in exercises in the Arctic, the country's defense minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said.

2026-09-08T03:58+0000

2026-09-08T03:58+0000

2026-09-08T04:49+0000

military

arctic

poland

canada

nato

wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118494805_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7cbb62b672bfcfa09b5686efb24e83.jpg

He announced that he signed a memorandum on bilateral defense cooperation with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty on Monday. "Canada brought 250 companies to Kielce for the MSPO trade fair. We're talking about joint exercises - our soldiers will go train in the Arctic with a country that is a NATO leader in polar capabilities," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X. He also announced that on Tuesday he would sign an agreement with the Canadian minister on the sale of Polish drones to Canada.Russia has observed unprecedented NATO military activity along its western borders in recent years.The Kremlin has repeatedly maintained that Russia threatens no one - while warning that it will not ignore actions it deems a threat to its security and interests.

arctic

poland

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arctic, poland, canada, nato, wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz