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Trump Promises Lower Gasoline Prices in US After Conflict With Iran Ends
Trump Promises Lower Gasoline Prices in US After Conflict With Iran Ends
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump promised a drop in gasoline prices in the United States after the conflict with Iran ends.
2026-09-08T03:41+0000
2026-09-08T03:41+0000
2026-09-08T04:47+0000
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Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said he didn't know when gasoline prices in the country might fall again. "Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran. Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon," Trump said on Truth Social. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on a cessation of hostilities, but later exchanged strikes again. The conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of gasoline in the US is currently around $4.10 per gallon.
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us, donald trump, jd vance, iran, oil trade, gas prices
Trump Promises Lower Gasoline Prices in US After Conflict With Iran Ends
03:41 GMT 08.09.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 08.09.2026)
US President Donald Trump promised a drop in gasoline prices in the United States after the conflict with Iran ends.
Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said he didn't know when gasoline prices in the country might fall again.
"Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran. Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon," Trump said on Truth Social.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on a cessation of hostilities, but later exchanged strikes again. The conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of gasoline in the US is currently around $4.10 per gallon.