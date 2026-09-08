https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/us-seeking-to-expand-access-into-venezuelas-mineral-resources-including-gold---reports-1124699747.html

US Seeking to Expand Access Into Venezuela's Mineral Resources, Including Gold - Reports

US Seeking to Expand Access Into Venezuela's Mineral Resources, Including Gold - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States is seeking to expand its access into Venezuela's mineral resources, including gold, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing sources privy to the talks.

2026-09-08T13:11+0000

2026-09-08T13:11+0000

2026-09-08T13:11+0000

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Aside from its push for a wider stake in the country's fossil fuels, Washington is now attempting to widen its access to Venezuela's mining sector in a bid to control minerals it views as "crucial" for its national security, the report said. Signing an executive order focused on critical minerals is among the multiple actions being contemplated by the Trump administration, the report said, however noting that such a document is still in the drafts and could further change. The administration officials have also held meetings with representatives form the mining industry to determine their interest in investing in, or somehow participating in the exploitation of Venezuela's minerals, the report added. The extraction of resources from the mineral-rich southern part of Venezuela is significantly challenged by the presence of armed movements such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Other impediments include outdated geological data. In late August, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela, under which the US side gets access to the development of 17 fields with reserves of about 65 billion barrels of oil. After US forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, the US established tight control over the resources-rich country's oil industry in a bid to redirect energy flows from Venezuela and enlist US companies to develop its oil deposits in order to limit the influence of rivals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/the-us-venezuela-oil-deal-neo-monroe-doctrine-in-action-1124699597.html

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