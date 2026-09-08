International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/us-seeking-to-expand-access-into-venezuelas-mineral-resources-including-gold---reports-1124699747.html
US Seeking to Expand Access Into Venezuela's Mineral Resources, Including Gold - Reports
US Seeking to Expand Access Into Venezuela's Mineral Resources, Including Gold - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is seeking to expand its access into Venezuela's mineral resources, including gold, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing sources privy to the talks.
2026-09-08T13:11+0000
2026-09-08T13:11+0000
world
us
venezuela
donald trump
nicolas maduro
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0c/1123622289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_904de0c160fc84facc82cd3192374548.jpg
Aside from its push for a wider stake in the country's fossil fuels, Washington is now attempting to widen its access to Venezuela's mining sector in a bid to control minerals it views as "crucial" for its national security, the report said. Signing an executive order focused on critical minerals is among the multiple actions being contemplated by the Trump administration, the report said, however noting that such a document is still in the drafts and could further change. The administration officials have also held meetings with representatives form the mining industry to determine their interest in investing in, or somehow participating in the exploitation of Venezuela's minerals, the report added. The extraction of resources from the mineral-rich southern part of Venezuela is significantly challenged by the presence of armed movements such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Other impediments include outdated geological data. In late August, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela, under which the US side gets access to the development of 17 fields with reserves of about 65 billion barrels of oil. After US forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, the US established tight control over the resources-rich country's oil industry in a bid to redirect energy flows from Venezuela and enlist US companies to develop its oil deposits in order to limit the influence of rivals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/the-us-venezuela-oil-deal-neo-monroe-doctrine-in-action-1124699597.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0c/1123622289_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd976e5eacbea726f52ad8fe50ec5908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, venezuela, donald trump, nicolas maduro
us, venezuela, donald trump, nicolas maduro

US Seeking to Expand Access Into Venezuela's Mineral Resources, Including Gold - Reports

13:11 GMT 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosVenezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez greets US Energy Secretary Chris Wright at Miraflores palace
Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez greets US Energy Secretary Chris Wright at Miraflores palace - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is seeking to expand its access into Venezuela's mineral resources, including gold, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing sources privy to the talks.
Aside from its push for a wider stake in the country's fossil fuels, Washington is now attempting to widen its access to Venezuela's mining sector in a bid to control minerals it views as "crucial" for its national security, the report said.
Signing an executive order focused on critical minerals is among the multiple actions being contemplated by the Trump administration, the report said, however noting that such a document is still in the drafts and could further change.
The administration officials have also held meetings with representatives form the mining industry to determine their interest in investing in, or somehow participating in the exploitation of Venezuela's minerals, the report added.
The extraction of resources from the mineral-rich southern part of Venezuela is significantly challenged by the presence of armed movements such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Other impediments include outdated geological data.
In late August, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela, under which the US side gets access to the development of 17 fields with reserves of about 65 billion barrels of oil.
After US forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, the US established tight control over the resources-rich country's oil industry in a bid to redirect energy flows from Venezuela and enlist US companies to develop its oil deposits in order to limit the influence of rivals.
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez with US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
World
The US-Venezuela Oil Deal: ‘Neo-Monroe Doctrine’ in Action
12:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала