International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/brazilian-presidents-adviser-warns-of-risk-of-total-war-triggered-by-middle-east-conflict-1124707840.html
Brazilian President's Adviser Warns of Risk of Total War Triggered by Middle East Conflict
Brazilian President's Adviser Warns of Risk of Total War Triggered by Middle East Conflict
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Middle East could become the trigger for a full-scale global conflict if escalation in the region spirals out of control, Brazilian President's international affairs adviser Celso Amorim said on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T18:35+0000
2026-09-09T18:35+0000
us-israel war on iran
brazil
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1a/1124497092_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a5bef918aad11819212dcf807d5e9d8a.jpg
A direct confrontation in the Middle East carries the greatest threat of local crises escalating into an uncontrollable catastrophe, Amorim stated. The diplomat identified the nuclear issue and the lack of mutual deterrence as the main factors of escalation. Security in the region cannot be built on unilateral superiority, he emphasized.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1a/1124497092_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_449f084ec31a4c4f841300db235be1ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, sputnik
brazil, sputnik

Brazilian President's Adviser Warns of Risk of Total War Triggered by Middle East Conflict

18:35 GMT 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziIranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Iranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Middle East could become the trigger for a full-scale global conflict if escalation in the region spirals out of control, Brazilian President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva's special international affairs adviser Celso Amorim said on Wednesday.
A direct confrontation in the Middle East carries the greatest threat of local crises escalating into an uncontrollable catastrophe, Amorim stated.
"I think that if there is ever a total war, it will come from the Middle East," he added.
The diplomat identified the nuclear issue and the lack of mutual deterrence as the main factors of escalation. Security in the region cannot be built on unilateral superiority, he emphasized.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала