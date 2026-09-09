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Brazilian President's Adviser Warns of Risk of Total War Triggered by Middle East Conflict
Brazilian President's Adviser Warns of Risk of Total War Triggered by Middle East Conflict
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Middle East could become the trigger for a full-scale global conflict if escalation in the region spirals out of control, Brazilian President's international affairs adviser Celso Amorim said on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T18:35+0000
2026-09-09T18:35+0000
2026-09-09T18:35+0000
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A direct confrontation in the Middle East carries the greatest threat of local crises escalating into an uncontrollable catastrophe, Amorim stated. The diplomat identified the nuclear issue and the lack of mutual deterrence as the main factors of escalation. Security in the region cannot be built on unilateral superiority, he emphasized.
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Brazilian President's Adviser Warns of Risk of Total War Triggered by Middle East Conflict
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Middle East could become the trigger for a full-scale global conflict if escalation in the region spirals out of control, Brazilian President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva's special international affairs adviser Celso Amorim said on Wednesday.
A direct confrontation in the Middle East carries the greatest threat of local crises escalating into an uncontrollable catastrophe, Amorim stated.
"I think that if there is ever a total war, it will come from the Middle East," he added.
The diplomat identified the nuclear issue and the lack of mutual deterrence as the main factors of escalation. Security in the region cannot be built on unilateral superiority, he emphasized.