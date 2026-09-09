https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/irgc-targeted-us-fighter-jets-at-base-in-jordan---reports-1124701486.html

IRGC Targeted US Fighter Jets at Base in Jordan - Reports

IRGC Targeted US Fighter Jets at Base in Jordan - Reports

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that during a retaliatory strike on a US base in Jordan, it targeted areas where F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter jets are stationed and serviced, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T03:44+0000

2026-09-09T03:44+0000

2026-09-09T04:24+0000

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IRGC stated they targeted areas where F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter jets are stationed and serviced at US bases.Missile strikes also launched against 2 US Navy destroyers equipped with cruise missiles and Aegis systems, Tasnim News reported.US Central Command confirmed that US forces destroyed 5 Iranian tankers — prompting Tehran's response.

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iran, jordan, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us navy, f-35, f-15, aegis, press tv