https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/pakistani-prime-minister-to-visit-russia-before-end-of-2026---ambassador-1124707715.html

Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Russia Before End of 2026 - Ambassador

Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Russia Before End of 2026 - Ambassador

Sputnik International

VLADIVOSTOK, (Sputnik) - The postponed visit to Russia by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take place before the end of 2026, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Sputnik.

2026-09-09T18:33+0000

2026-09-09T18:33+0000

2026-09-09T18:33+0000

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shehbaz sharif

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Pakistan has proposed a set of possible dates for the visit to Russia and is awaiting confirmation in the near future, he added. "The Prime Minister will certainly be here this year, depending on what is convenient for Russia," Tirmizi said. The Eastern Economic Forum was held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general media partner of the EEF.

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