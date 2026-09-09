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Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Russia Before End of 2026 - Ambassador
Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Russia Before End of 2026 - Ambassador
Sputnik International
VLADIVOSTOK, (Sputnik) - The postponed visit to Russia by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take place before the end of 2026, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Sputnik.
2026-09-09T18:33+0000
2026-09-09T18:33+0000
2026-09-09T18:33+0000
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Pakistan has proposed a set of possible dates for the visit to Russia and is awaiting confirmation in the near future, he added. "The Prime Minister will certainly be here this year, depending on what is convenient for Russia," Tirmizi said. The Eastern Economic Forum was held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general media partner of the EEF.
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Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Russia Before End of 2026 - Ambassador
VLADIVOSTOK, (Sputnik) - The postponed visit to Russia by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take place before the end of 2026, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Sputnik.
"We are very close to this. The Prime Minister was supposed to arrive on March 3, when the war began," the ambassador told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Pakistan has proposed a set of possible dates for the visit to Russia and is awaiting confirmation in the near future, he added.
"The Prime Minister will certainly be here this year, depending on what is convenient for Russia," Tirmizi said.
The Eastern Economic Forum was held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general media partner of the EEF.